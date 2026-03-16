Home

Entertainment

Who is Pavitra Punias fiance Jaskomal Singh? Makes appearance six months after engagement- See pics

Who is Pavitra Punia’s fiance Jaskomal Singh? Makes appearance six months after engagement- See pics

Pavitra Punia's fiance Jaskomal Singh is seen romantically proposing with her, and fans are showering the couple with love and congratulatory messages in the comments section.

TV actress Pavitra Punia is back in the news, but this time it is because of her personal life rather than her work on television. Recently, the identity of her fiancé, Jaskomal Singh, was revealed and their pictures are going viral on social media. Pavitra had surprised her fans in October 2025 when she announced that she was engaged, but she did not reveal the name of her future husband at that time, which made fans even more curious. Now the mystery is finally over, as Jaskomal Singh shared lovely photos of the two on social media. In the pictures, he can be seen proposing to Pavitra and putting a ring on her finger, leaving fans excited and happy for the couple.

Who is Jaskomal Singh?

As soon as the photos appeared online, people started talking about them and became curious to know who Jaskomal Singh is. According to reports, Jaskomal Singh is a businessman based in the United States. Although he is not directly connected to the entertainment industry, he has a strong interest in music and often shares music-related videos on his social media. After seeing the couple’s chemistry in the photos, fans have been praising them online. In one of the pictures, Jaskomal is seen romantically proposing to Pavitra, and fans are showering the couple with love and congratulatory messages in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaskomal singh (@jxsji)





Pavitra’s personal life has made headlines before as well. She was earlier in a relationship with actor Eijaz Khan, whom she met on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The two dated for nearly four years before eventually parting ways.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

After the breakup, Pavitra chose to move forward in life. Now, her relationship with Jaskomal Singh is being seen as a fresh start, and reports say that her family is very happy about it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.