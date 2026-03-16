As soon as the photos appeared online, people started talking about them and became curious to know who Jaskomal Singh is. According to reports, Jaskomal Singh is a businessman based in the United States. Although he is not directly connected to the entertainment industry, he has a strong interest in music and often shares music-related videos on his social media. After seeing the couple’s chemistry in the photos, fans have been praising them online. In one of the pictures, Jaskomal is seen romantically proposing to Pavitra, and fans are showering the couple with love and congratulatory messages in the comments section.
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