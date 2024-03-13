Home

Actor Pawan Singh who is celebrated for his melodious voice and has delivered numerous hit songs in the Bhojpuri music industry, will be contesting Lok Sabha Elections from West Bengal's Asansol for BJP.

Actor and politician Pawan Singh has been making headlines after he announced that he would contest the Lok Sabha Elections from West Bengal’s Asansol constituency as a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Despite facing controversies and criticism, particularly related to some of his songs being perceived as derogatory towards women, Pawan Singh’s candidacy garnered significant attention. A week ago, Pawan Singh withdrew from the electoral race, citing personal reasons. But now, he is back in the race.

Who is Pawan Singh?

Actor Pawan Singh, often referred to as the Powerstar of the Bhojpuri film industry, is a multifaceted artist known for his contributions as a playback singer, actor, music composer, and stage performer. Born on March 6, 1986, in Ara, Bihar, India, Pawan Singh’s journey to stardom is a testament to his talent and dedication to the arts. With a career spanning over two decades, Pawan Singh has established himself as one of the leading figures in Bhojpuri cinema. He made his debut in the industry with the film “Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam” in 2007 and quickly rose to prominence with his charismatic screen presence and powerful performances.

Some of his notable films include “Pratigya” (2008), “Satya” (2017), “Crack Fighter” (2019), “Raja” (2019), “Sher Singh” (2019), “Mera Bharat Mahaan” (2022), and “Har Har Gange” (2023).

Apart from his acting prowess, Pawan Singh is also celebrated for his melodious voice and has delivered numerous hit songs in the Bhojpuri music industry. He has received recognition for his musical contributions, including two International Bhojpuri Film Awards. In 2020, Pawan Singh made his foray into Bollywood with the song “Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai,” featuring renowned American dancer and actress Lauren Gottlieb. Subsequently, he released other successful singles like “Babuni Tere Rang Me” and “Current,” showcasing his versatility as a singer.

In addition to his original compositions, Pawan Singh has also gained popularity for his cover versions of popular Bollywood songs, demonstrating his ability to adapt and innovate within different musical genres. Notable examples include his Bhojpuri renditions of “Lut Gaye” and “Barish Ban Jana,” as well as his remake of the classic Hindi song “Tumsa Koi Pyara” from the film “Raja Babu” (1994).

Throughout his career, Pawan Singh has garnered a massive fan following, especially among audiences in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other regions where Bhojpuri language and culture hold significant sway. His contributions to both cinema and music have earned him widespread acclaim and cemented his status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

