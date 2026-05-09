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Who is Peter Haag? Look-out circular issued against Celina Jaitlys Austrian husband in domestic violence case

Who is Peter Haag? Look-out circular issued against Celina Jaitly’s Austrian husband in domestic violence case

Everything you need to know about Celina Jaitley’s Austrian husband Peter Haag amid the domestic violence case. A look-out circular has been issued by the police after registering the FIR against him.

Celina Jaitly with her husband Peter Haag (PC: File)

After the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against actress Celina Jaitly’s husband, Peter Haag, following allegations of domestic violence, Jaitly shared a cryptic post on social media about “breaking up with a narcissist.” Late on Friday night, the actress took to Instagram Stories and posted a photograph of a book she was reading. The page, titled “Breaking Up With a Narcissist,” featured highlighted passages that appeared to resonate deeply with her. One highlighted line read, “Breaking up with a narcissist is like breaking up with a version of yourself that they created.” Another passage stated, “When you leave, you’re not just ending the relationship; you’re reclaiming your identity, your voice, and your life from the grip of someone who never truly saw or valued you…”

A further highlighted section read, “You deserve to rewrite your story and reclaim your power… You deserve to heal. You are not who they said you were.”

According to officials, the FIR has been registered under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which relate to allegations of cruelty, causing harm, intimidation, and sustained harassment. The case is also linked to ongoing proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

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The authority, after registering an FIR against Peter, have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. The complaint, filed by the actress, has led to criminal proceedings under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Celina Jaitly’s emotional video:

This comes a few days after the actress shared a heartbreaking video of herself visiting her son’s grave amid her legal battle. The actress shared that she wasn’t allowed to meet her kids except for Shamsher, who passed away some time ago. Sources indicate that the move was prompted by alleged non-cooperation with the ongoing investigation. An LOC is generally issued in cases where authorities believe an accused individual may evade questioning or leave the country during the course of a probe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)



So far, neither Peter nor his legal representatives has issued any public statement regarding the allegations. Mumbai Police are reportedly continuing to record statements and collect relevant material connected to the complaint.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly on walking out of abusive marriage to fight for brother Vikrant: ‘Nobody really…’

Who is Peter Haag?

Peter Haag is an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier known for his work in the hospitality industry across the UAE and Southeast Asia. According to NDTV, he has built a career in branding, marketing, and hotel management, and has held senior roles with luxury hotel chains in Dubai and Singapore. Before marrying Celina Jaitly, Haag was associated with major hospitality companies, including Emaar Hospitality Group in Dubai.

Celina and Peter got married in 2011 and later became parents to twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012. In 2017, the couple welcomed another set of twins, Shamsher and Arthur. However, their son Shamsher tragically passed away shortly after birth due to a congenital heart condition.

Also Read: Good news for Celina Jaitley as Delhi High Court grants MEA four weeks to secure consular access for her brother in UAE

In November 2025, Celina filed a case against Peter under the Domestic Violence Act, alleging that he had subjected her to continuous domestic violence. Celina released a statement regarding the case on her Instagram. “My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children’s love, fighting for my dignity. A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities, abandonment perpetrated upon me,” she wrote in the caption. Celina also sought Rs 50 crore in damages, along with compensation for the loss of income and property, as reported by ANI.

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