Who is Rachit Singh? Huma Qureshi’s rumoured boyfriend who has been ‘hard launched’ by actress

A recent social media post by Huma Qureshi has led to increased interest in Rachit Singh, with fans searching for details about his background, work and connection with the actress.

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Meet Huma Qureshi’s rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh (PC: Instagram)

A recent Instagram post by Huma Qureshi has brought Rachit Singh into the spotlight, as she openly praised him while also calling attention to their collaboration in Baby Do Die Do. The post quickly caught attention because it not only highlighted his journey but also hinted at a close personal bond between the two. Fans were left curious about the man behind the name, especially after Huma’s emotional note went viral across social media platforms. The buzz increased further when Rachit responded to her heartfelt message with a warm and emotional reply.

Huma Qureshi’s heartfelt post for Rachit Singh

Huma Qureshi shared a series of photos of Rachit Singh on Instagram along with a long note appreciating his journey. In her message, she wrote, “Some stories are written long before the cameras start rolling. When I first met Rachit, what struck me wasn’t just his talent—it was his patience. His quiet grit. A small-town boy from Banaras, he came to Mumbai carrying the same dream that brings thousands here every year. The difference is that when success didn’t arrive overnight, he didn’t quit. He stayed. He worked. He learned. He evolved.”

See Huma Qureshi’s complete post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Rachit Singh’s emotional reply to Huma Qureshi

Rachit Singh responded with a heartfelt message that instantly won attention. He said, “Thank you, Humi, for hard-launching me. Hahaha. Reading this made me realise that, wow, I really have been around for a while. Thank you for being my truest supporter. For believing in me, even on the days when I struggle to believe in myself.”

He continued, “This is what makes you you, Humi. You notice things that most people miss, and you have this incredible way of putting them into words. I’m always grappling to find the right ones, and somehow you always know exactly what to say. So much to learn from you, on set and off. And taking this journey together has changed me in so many beautiful ways, so thank you for that, Baby KarMarKar. And for the Saleem siblings, there’s only one thing left to say: We’ll always Do Die Do together.”

Who is Rachit Singh?

Rachit Singh originally hails from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. After spending his early years there, he moved to New Delhi in 2012 where he briefly explored modelling before shifting focus to acting and performance training. Over the years, Rachit built a strong reputation as an acting coach and founder of RSW (Rachit Singh Workshop), where he has conducted over 100 workshops and trained several actors including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Saif Ali Khan. He made his acting debut in the OTT series Karmma Calling and later appeared in Thamma.

About Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh’s dating rumours

Rumours about Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh dating have been doing the rounds for a while, with fans linking the two after multiple public appearances together. The buzz started after singer Akasa Singh shared a photo of them and congratulated Huma on her new property, sparking curiosity online. It gained more attention when the duo attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding in coordinated pink outfits, followed by appearances at Rachit’s birthday, Thamma screening and a Diwali party hosted by Emmay Entertainment.

About Baby Do Die Do

The upcoming film Baby Do Die Do is a suspense thriller directed by Nachiket Samant. Huma Qureshi plays a deaf contract killer named Baby Karmakar, while Rachit Singh portrays Siddhu. The film also features Seema Pahwa, Sikander Kher, Chunky Panday and others. It is scheduled for theatrical release on July 3.