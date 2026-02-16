Who is Raghav Sharma? Avneet Kaur’s rumoured boyfriend sparks buzz after deleted Valentine’s story

Did Avneet Kaur just soft-launch her relationship? That’s the question fans have been asking ever since the 23-year-old actress posted, and quickly deleted, a Valentine’s Day Instagram story. The picture showed Avneet sitting at a beautifully set dinner table, holding hands with a man seated across from her. The face wasn’t visible. There was no tag. No caption explaining who he was.

But within minutes, screenshots began circulating online. Once something hits the internet, it rarely disappears. And this time, social media users were quick to connect the dots.

Reddit thread fuels dating speculation

A Reddit user shared the screenshot with the title: “Avneet Kaur deleted her Instagram story with Raghav Sharma….[but we already know].” That post was enough to set off fresh dating rumours.

Soon, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram were filled with comments. One user wrote, “Oh, so we’re celebrating Valentine’s Day here, but who’s the guy?” Others started guessing that the mystery man was Raghav Sharma, a name that has been linked with Avneet for quite some time now.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

avneet kaur deleted her instagram story with raghav sharma….[but we already know] pic.twitter.com/TjRT5m0KFd — vedika (@vedikabaisa) February 15, 2026

However, it is important to note that Avneet did not tag anyone in her story. There has been no official confirmation from her side.

So, who exactly is Raghav Sharma?

Who is Raghav Sharma?

Raghav Sharma is a known name in the Indian music industry. He is the co-founder of Desi Movies Factory (DMF), a popular music label behind hit tracks like Yimmy Yimmy, La La La, Mud Mud Ke, and Pehli Pehli Baarish. He also serves as the vice-president at Play DMF.

Reportedly based in Delhi, Raghav was born in 1991 in Haridwar, according to IMDb. He began his career as a casting director and later worked as an assistant to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Over the years, he has built strong connections in the industry.

He frequently collaborates with major artists such as Honey Singh, Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, Sonam Bajwa and Isha Malviya. He also became the youngest producer of the 2025 film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, produced under Anshul Garg’s DMF banner.

Talking about the film, Raghav had shared an emotional note on social media: “#ekdeewanekideewaniyat It’s not just a film… it’s a piece of my heart. ❤️ For me, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat isn’t just a project, it’s a dream come true (sic).”

Avneet and Raghav in a relationship?

Rumours linking Avneet and Raghav have been doing the rounds since 2022. Fans have often pointed out subtle hints, similar locations in posts, quiet celebrations, and now, this Valentine’s Day moment.

But neither Avneet Kaur nor Raghav Sharma has publicly confirmed being in a relationship. Was it just a private dinner that got misread? Or was it a soft hint for fans? Until the two choose to speak, the mystery continues, and social media will keep watching.