Bollywood actress Rambha who was seen in Salman Khan's films Judwaa and Bandhan, recently met with a car accident in Ontario, Canada. The news has been spread all over the social media and fans have been wondering about the actress where is she now and what does she do.

What happened to actress Rambha?

Rambha was returning home with her kids and their nanny. Rambha took to Instagram to share a hospital picture where her daughter Sasha was seen lying on the hospital bed. Rambha captioned the post, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school! 'Me with kids and my nanny'. All of us are safe with minor injuries (pensive face emoji), my little Sasha is still in the hospital (disappointed face emoji), bad days bad time. Please pray for us (folded hands emoji), your prayers mean a lot."

Where the industry wishes for their speedy recovery, fans of Rambha are visiting her profile and searching her on Google to check her daily live updates as in what is she doing these days after quitting Bollywood.

What is the age of Rambha?

Bandhan actress Rambha, who met with an accident recently, is 46 years old.

Here’s Why Rambha Quit Bollywood

After Rambha got married, she had given up films as she felt her popularity has faded away. She was not getting meaty roles.

Who is Rambha married to?

Actress Rambha married Indrakumar Pathmanathan, a Canada-based Sri Lankan Tamil businessman, on 8 April 2010 at Karnataka Kalyana Mandapam in Tirumala. They settled in Toronto and have two daughters and a son.

Rambha’s work in Bollywood

Rambha has been a part of Judwaa, Gharwali Baharwali, Bandhan, Krodh, Beti No 1, Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai among many others. She has also featured in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Bhojpuri, and English films.