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Who is Ramya? Actress-politician who has brutally bashed Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhars spy thriller, also known as...

Who is Ramya? Actress-politician who has brutally bashed Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, also known as…

Known for her work in films and politics, Ramya has once again grabbed headlines after her bold reaction, making many curious about her background and public journey.

Massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has not stopped debates as strong reaction from actress-politician Ramya has now taken spotlight. While many viewers praised film for action scale and storytelling one voice stood out with completely different opinion. Her comments quickly went viral and triggered intense discussion across social media. Known for bold opinions Ramya once again grabbed attention as her review added new layer to ongoing buzz around Ranveer Singh starrer.

Ramya did not hold back while sharing her thoughts. She wrote “Just watched Dhurandhar 2 and wow What a masterclass in how to turn something promising into an endurance test. It’s like reading a textbook of the most boring subject with never ending chapters and at some point your brain just gives up and starts laughing out of sheer despair at the atrocity unfolding in front of you. If you really want to watch it do yourself a favor don’t waste your time or money in a theatre. This is strictly pause scroll phone question life choices content best consumed on a streaming platform where escape is just a click away.”

Ramya about Ranveer Singh’s performance

She also targeted performance of lead actor Ranveer Singh saying “Also to everyone saying it’s Ranveer carrying the film what exactly is he carrying Because all I could see was his hair. In the first part his hair had personality presence character. In this one it’s just there. In the way. Of everything. Blocking scenes. Possibly eligible for a supporting role nomination.”

Check Ramya’s complete review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge here

Just watched Dhurandhar 2 and wow! what a masterclass in how to turn something promising into an endurance test.

It’s like reading a textbook of the most boring subject with never-ending chapters and at some point, your brain just gives up and starts laughing out of sheer despair… — Ramya/Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana) March 20, 2026

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Who is Ramya?

Ramya also known as Divya Spandana built strong career in Kannada cinema before entering politics. She started acting journey with film Abhi and later featured in successful projects like Amrithadhare, Aryan and Sanju Weds Geetha. Alongside film career she served as Member of Parliament from Mandya representing Congress. Her outspoken nature and active presence on social media often place her at center of public discussions.

Earlier controversy of Ramya

Ramya has earlier sparked debates with strong statements on social issues. During one such moment she reacted to court observation regarding stray dogs and wrote “Can’t read a man’s mind too don’t know when he will rape or murder so put all men in jail” which created widespread reactions online. Her fearless approach continues to shape her public image.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Despite criticism film directed by Aditya Dhar continues to dominate box office with record breaking numbers. Audience response remains largely positive showing contrast between critical opinions and mass appeal. The film is all set to cross Rs 350 crore mark today which clearly signals that Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar‘s espionage thriller is going to mount much bigger than its first part.

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