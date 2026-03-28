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Who is Reet Padda? Aneet Paddas sister goes viral after calling Dhurandhar 2 propaganda, calls out Priyanka Chopra too

Who is Reet Padda? Aneet Padda’s sister goes viral after calling Dhurandhar 2 ‘propaganda’, calls out Priyanka Chopra too

Aneet Padda’s sister sparks a heated debate online after her strong views on Dhurandhar 2 and Priyanka Chopra go viral.

A fresh social media storm is brewing, and this time, it’s not coming from a film, but from a comment thread. Reet Padda, sister of actor Aneet Padda, has set off a heated debate online after calling Dhurandhar 2 a “propaganda movie” and questioning Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ silence during a viral moment at the Oscars on March 27, 2026. What started as a reply to a social media user quickly turned into a long, detailed argument touching on films, politics, and celebrity responsibility. And now, the internet is split right down the middle.

Dhurandhar 2’s ‘propaganda’ remark sparks debate

Reet, who has earlier spoken about films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, didn’t hold back this time either. Responding to a user, she wrote, “Oh, look at me, actually responding to a comment on social media – shocking, I know…” before diving into her views. Speaking about Dhurandhar 2, she said, “For Dhurandhar, it literally serves as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify, say, the minor hiccup of demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yep. Deny it? Not a chance.”

Her blunt take immediately grabbed attention, with many users either supporting her honesty or calling her statement too extreme.

Reet Padda on ‘ground reality’ and film narratives

In her second response, Reet addressed another user who claimed to have a better understanding of “ground reality.” She clarified that she never denied real issues but believes such films present only one side of the story. She wrote, “I never said the problems didn’t exist, but these films clearly push a certain narrative and deviation is apparently optional.” Her comment raised a bigger question: are films shaping opinions, or reflecting reality? And where should the line be drawn?

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Priyanka Chopra’s Oscars moment comes under fire

Reet also brought Priyanka Chopra Jonas into the discussion, questioning her silence during a viral Oscars moment. She said, “She’s got a chance to oppose an illegal war next to someone taking a stand, and… she can’t even clap.” Adding further, she wrote that if her own sister ever got such a platform, she would expect her to speak up. Her remarks have added another layer to the debate, should celebrities always take a stand on global issues?

In her final comment, Reet clarified her stance on religion and politics, stating that she does not discriminate against individuals but strongly opposes the use of religion in political narratives. She wrote, “I do not discriminate against anyone, ever… What I do discriminate against are political figures who drag religion into politics.”

Her statement, however, also drew criticism, with some calling it bold and others terming it controversial.

Who is Reet Padda?

For those unfamiliar, Reet Padda is the sister of actor Aneet Padda, who gained attention after her role in Saiyaara (2025). Unlike her sister, Reet is a marketing professional based in Paris and is also associated with human rights and civil rights work, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Following the backlash, her social media account has reportedly been made private.

Reet’s comments have clearly struck a nerve. While some users praised her for speaking openly, others felt her views were too one-sided. What remains clear is this; conversations around cinema, politics, and celebrity voices are not slowing down anytime soon. And once again, a film has become more than just entertainment; it’s now part of a larger debate.

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