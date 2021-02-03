On Tuesday night, pop star Rihanna found a new fanbase in India when she tweeted to comment on the ongoing farmers’ protest in the country. She simply shared a news piece that talked about the internet ban in some parts of the country due to the protests, and asked ‘why are we not talking about it’. The hell broke loose on the internet and soon, Twitter saw many posts praising the international pop icon for speaking up on a sensitive matter and putting it on a world stage. Rihanna’s tweet also encouraged other prominent voices including that of environmentalist Greta Thunberg to speak up. Also Read - Koena Mitra Says ‘Poor Farmers Can Afford Rihanna Too’, Jazzy B Responds ‘Will Give You Tips’

Rihanna supports Indian farmers

Rihanna's tweet has been widely shared by netizens. It has garnered over 503K likes, 276K comments. Many pointed out that the burning issue in India will get highlighted more with Rihanna tweeting about it to her 101 million-strong Twitter family.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha were surprised by her tweet and lauded her. However, Kangana Ranaut chose to reply with adjectives like ‘fool’, ‘dummy’ while addressing her.

Who is Rihanna?

This is not the first time that Rihanna has advocated for an issue that concerns the masses. The pop icon has been a philanthropist and is associated with multiple NGOs. She is known for founding her Believe Foundation in 2006 to support and provide help to terminally ill children. Rihanna has every time proved that she has a golden heart and helps the needy in whatever way possible. The Grammy award-winning singer has even performed a number of concerts to raise funds for charities and her foundation.

Rihanna is one of the best-selling music artists, who has earned 14 number-ones and 31 top-ten singles in the US and 30 top-ten entries in the UK. She has bagged nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and six Guinness World Records. It doesn’t end here! Forbes ranked her among the top 10 highest-paid celebrities in 2012 and 2014. She is the wealthiest female musician, who has an estimated net worth of a whopping $600 million.

Rihanna even owns a makeup brand Fenty Beauty. The brand is popular for its broad inclusivity across skin tones and gender.