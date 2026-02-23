Who is Robert Aramayo? Actor, who has left everyone stunned after winning at BAFTA Awards 2026 over Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet

Home

Robert Aramayo has emerged as one of the most talked-about actors after his stunning BAFTA win. Learn more about his journey, breakthrough role, and rise in cinema.

Robert Aramayo has taken the film world by storm after an unforgettable night at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. The British actor achieved a rare feat, winning both the Best Leading Actor Award and the Rising Star Award in the same ceremony.

His performance in the film I Swear was widely praised, and by clinching both honors, Aramayo became the first actor to achieve this double win in the same year. He stunned the industry by winning over major contenders such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.

Who is Robert Aramayo?

Raised in Hull, England, Robert Aramayo discovered his love for performing at a very young age. At seven, he made his stage debut as Bugsy Malone in a school production. His passion for acting grew over the years, leading him to study at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York. Before that, he had impressed audiences with his performance in a school production of A Clockwork Orange.

Aramayo gradually transitioned to screen work, initially appearing in minor roles. Notably, he portrayed a younger version of a major character in Game of Thrones, appearing in four episodes. He then expanded into films, including Lost in Florence, and built a consistent presence in television series. His credits include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Behind Her Eyes, Mindhunter season 2, Harley And The Davidsons, and Lewis and Clark.

What did Aramayo achieve before BAFTA 2026?

Before his BAFTA victories, Aramayo had already begun drawing critical attention. Earlier in 2026, he won Breakthrough Performer of the Year at the London Critics Circle Film Awards. This accolade foreshadowed his BAFTA success and cemented his status as one of the rising stars of British acting.

When did the BAFTA double win happen?

At the 2026 BAFTA Awards, Aramayo expressed genuine astonishment upon receiving the honors. He said, “I honestly cannot believe that I have won this award. I really, really cannot. Everyone in this category blows me away.”

He also thanked fellow nominee Ethan Hawke, recalling how Hawke’s talk at Juilliard had left a lasting impression on him and his classmates. Beating Hollywood heavyweights like Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet for Best Leading Actor made the win even more remarkable.

About I Swear

The film I Swear, helmed by Kirk Jones, portrays the real-life story of a man living with Tourette’s syndrome. Aramayo’s portrayal was lauded for its emotional depth and authenticity, demonstrating his versatility and commitment as an actor.

