Home

Entertainment

Who Is Ruhi Singh? Actress who has warned fans about a fake scam related to...

Who Is Ruhi Singh? Actress who has warned fans about a fake scam related to…

Ruhi Singh has spoken out against an online scam where unknown individuals impersonated her on WhatsApp. Here’s a look at her career, recent warning, and why fans should stay cautious online.

Social media is often used for sharing moments and professional updates, but sometimes it turns into a space for serious warnings. This is what happened when Ruhi Singh recently reached out to her followers with an important message. Instead of posting about work or promotions, she chose to alert people about a misleading situation involving her name.

Who is Ruhi Singh?

Ruhi Singh is an Indian actress and model who was born in Jaipur. She first gained recognition after winning the Miss Universal Peace and Humanity title in 2014. She made her Bollywood debut with Calendar Girls and later appeared in films such as Ishq Forever and the Tamil movie Bongu.

Recently, she was seen in Mastiii 4, starring alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi. Ruhi has also worked in television shows and digital series including Runaway Lugaai, which earned her critical appreciation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhii Siingh (@ruhisingh12)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also read: Vivek Oberoi ‘almost died’; reveals near-fatal accident from…

What has happened with Ruhi Singh?

Ruhi has revealed that someone was impersonating her on WhatsApp. The unknown individual was using her photograph and identity to contact people privately. After learning about this, the actress decided to address the issue publicly before it could affect more fans. She shared proof of the impersonation and clarified that the messages were not sent by her.

What did the fake WhatsApp chats show?

Screenshots shared by Ruhi showed the impersonator discussing a photoshoot. The messages talked about fun ideas and a playful side, making the conversation seem genuine. Ruhi made it clear that she had no involvement in these chats and described the messages as misleading and fake.

Ruhi Singh’s message and warning to fans

Taking a firm stand, Ruhi urged people to block and report the WhatsApp number being used. She also mentioned that she would be filing a police complaint. In her message, she asked fans to stay cautious and avoid responding to any suspicious texts. She openly expressed her frustration over someone pretending to be her online.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.