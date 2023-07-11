Home

Who is Ruslaan Mumtaz, Actor Stuck in Manali Floods And Landslides

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz is stuck in Manali amid floods and landslides. He shared a video expressing his concerns the other day. Here's what you should know about him.

Who is Ruslaan Mumtaz: Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz on Monday shared a video from Manali, revealing that he is stuck in the heavy floods and landslides that have captured the whole of Himachal Pradesh in monsoon. The state is currently on red alert due to the constant downpour which has resulted in floods in many parts of North India. The actor was shooting in Manali with his team when the sudden landslides and floods hit the major parts of the state and blocked many roads. Ruslaan shared the video highlighting the roads which are totally covered with water.

Ruslaan Mumtaz Shares Videos From Manali

Ruslaan shared how he is experiencing mixed emotions because there is no way out of these floods and he’s somehow managing to stay put in the face of the adversity. In the video that he shared, he could be seen saying, “Never imagined I would actually get stuck in Manali with no network, no way to get back home as the roads are blocked and I am unable to shoot as well. Tough times in a very very beautiful place. I don’t even know if I should be happy, sad, thankful, grateful, or just enjoy my apple (sic).”

Ruslaan’s video was just a glimpse of the harrowing situation that the whole of Himachal Pradesh is facing currently. The actor was seen taking shelter in a garage-like area with a few others seeking refuge.

Ruslaan is the son of veteran actor Anjana Mumtaz who’s known for her work in Hindi movies. The actor is usually seen playing the role of a mother in the movies. She has also worked in Marathi movies and Hindi TV shows. Ruslaan is the only child of Anjana and her husband Sajid Mumtaz. He is married to his childhood friend Nirali Mehta and the two even have a two-year-old son Rayaan Mumtaz who was born during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ruslaan Mumtaz’ Movies and TV Shows

Ruslaan debuted in the industry with the 2007 film MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar which became immensely popular among the ’90s kids. He then went on to star in the 2009 film Teree Sang: A Kidult Love Story which was a teenage pregnancy story, directed by Satish Kaushik. Ruslaan went on to star in movies like Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Dangerous Ishq, Yeh Saali Aashiqui, Namaste Wahala and Oye Mamu.

The actor debuted on television in the Sony TV show Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara alongside Sangeeta Ghosh. He then worked in shows like Balika Vadhu, MTV Big F, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Laal Ishq, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in which he was seen alongside Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, and Ritvik Arora among others.

When Ruslaan Mumtaz Remembered Late Satish Kaushik

In an interview with india.com earlier this year, he remembered Satish Kaushik who died of a heart attack on the festival of Holi. Ruslaan described the late actor-director as someone who would think of everyone as a ‘dark horse’. He said, “He used to stay very humble, the way he met people, treated them, and used them in their films was different. He always used to think of everybody as a dark horse. He used to think everybody has the potential to become a superstar. That’s how he used to meet everybody. There is hardly anyone in the industry who has not met him or worked with him and it’s a big thing. The last time I spoke to him was on WhatsApp. Pre-covid, we used to go to his house, or he used to come to my house.”

Before the floods hit Manali, Ruslaan has been sharing many happy videos of working out on the sets. He even shared a video showing the picturesque city with a stream flowing in the background and the iron bridge connecting the beautiful mountains. Ruslaan is currently not active on social media because of the bad network in the area. We wish him a speedy return!

