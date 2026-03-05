Who Is Saaniya Chandok? Businesswoman and Sachin Tendulkar’s Bahu set to tie the knot with Arjun Tendulkar; Net worth is Rs…

Home

Who Is Saaniya Chandok? Businesswoman and Sachin Tendulkars Bahu set to tie the knot with Arjun Tendulkar; Net worth is Rs…

Entrepreneur Saaniya Chandok has come into the spotlight following reports linking her to cricketer Arjun Tendulkar. From her business journey to her education and growing public attention, here’s everything to know about her life and estimated net worth.

Public curiosity around Saaniya Chandok continues rising as wedding with Arjun Tendulkar approaches on March 5 2026. Mumbai based entrepreneur soon becomes part of family of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Online searches keep increasing as people look for details about her education business journey family background along with financial profile. Interest around her life expanded quickly once wedding news surfaced across social media.

Who is Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya Chandok comes from well known Mumbai business family linked with Graviss Group. Industrialist Ravi Ghai leads organisation which holds strong presence across food hospitality sector. Several popular brands operate under group including Baskin-Robbins India, Kwality Ice Cream and The Brooklyn Creamery. Growing within entrepreneurial environment allowed Saaniya to observe brand development customer engagement business leadership from early stage.

About Saaniya Chandok’s education

Early education completed in Mumbai at BD Somani International School along with The Cathedral and John Connon School. Both institutions maintain strong reputation for academic excellence. Later she moved to London for higher studies at London School of Economics and Political Science. Graduation finished during 2020 with degree in Business Management which helped build knowledge around entrepreneurship finance global markets.

More about Saaniya Chandok

Alongside business education Saaniya developed strong interest in animal wellbeing. Certification as veterinary technician completed through programme organised by Worldwide Veterinary Service under ABC training initiative. Course included learning about animal health care veterinary support techniques along with welfare practices which later inspired her business venture.

Entrepreneurial step arrived during 2022 when Saaniya launched Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store in Mumbai. Brand focuses on premium grooming wellness services designed for pets. Offerings include grooming sessions skincare treatment specialised care products for pets living in urban households. Growing demand for professional pet services helped venture attract attention among pet owners.

What is the net worth of Saaniya Chandok?

Media reports estimate Saaniya Chandok net worth between $100000 to $500000 which equals roughly Rs 83 lakh to Rs 4.15 crore. Revenue mainly comes through operations connected with Mr Paws pet care venture along with related entrepreneurial activities.

About Saaniya Chandok and Arjun Tendulkar

Connection between Saaniya Chandok and Arjun Tendulkar reportedly developed through shared social circle. Friendship with Arjun’s sister Sara Tendulkar played important role as families interacted frequently. Long standing friendship gradually turned into relationship which later moved towards engagement.

Couple reportedly exchanged rings on August 13 2025 during private ceremony attended by close relatives friends. Wedding scheduled for March 5 2026 in South Mumbai. Ceremony expected either at highly secured private residence or luxury property such as InterContinental Marine Drive which has connection with Chandok business family.

Saaniya Chandok represents combination of strong business roots global education entrepreneurial ambition. Leadership of premium pet care venture helped her establish independent identity within business space.

