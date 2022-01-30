Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai on Friday night. He was seen exiting the Bandra establishment while holding hands with a woman in photos and videos posted online. They were both wearing masks. Fans speculated about the identity of Dhoom 2 star’s companion in the comments section of Instagram posts featuring the photos and videos. Many people assumed that the actor was with ‘Saba Azad.’Also Read - After Vicky Kaushal, Sussanne Khan Does Box Jumps in Viral Workout Video, Here's All About Its Benefits

Hrithik appears to be unconcerned about the presence of photographers in the video. He walked out of the restaurant and towards his waiting car, never leaving the woman’s hand, even as he assisted her into the vehicle. Before driving away, the actor made a point of waving to the photographers who were present. Also Read - ‘Some Bonds Are Eternal’: Susanne Khan Joins Hrithik Roshan to Celebrate His Sister Sunaina’s 50th Birthday

Take a look at the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Also Read - Sussanne Khan Gets a Kiss From Rumoured Boyfriend Arslan Goni After Testing Positive For Covid

Who is Saba Azad?

Saba starred in the 2011 film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She also appeared in a segment of the Netflix epic Feels Like Ishq last year, and her next appearance will be in the SonyLiv series Rocket Boys. Saba Azad is a singer who has performed with bands such as Blackstratblues and Ashu & The Petridish Project. As per Bollywood Hungama reports, Saba Azad, an actress-musician, is Hrithik’s mystery girl. Hrithik and Saba are reportedly dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

On the condition of anonymity, a close friend of Hrithik revealed the information to the portal “Duggu prefers to keep his private life private. He’s been secretly dating aspiring actor Saba Azad for a while now and is finally making public appearances with her. The two make a great couple, but they are taking things slowly and living in the moment.”

Hrithik is the father of two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. While Sussanne is rumoured to be dating actor Arslan Goni, Hrithik also appears to be in a better place now.

Watch this space for more updates!