Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has shaken the whole nation. His friends, family and fans are devastated as they are still unable to sink in this heartbreaking news. His fan pages keep sharing his old pictures and videos which shows how enthusiastic the late actor was. It’s been more than a month to his death and there is already a film inspired by Sushant’s incident titled ‘Suicide or Murder’. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Nirbhaya's Lawyer Seema Samridhi Questions Why Police Called it a Suicide

The makers introduced the lead actor Sachin Tiwari who is a lookalike of Sushant Singh Rajput. A few days ago, we came across videos of SSR’s doppelganger who danced and acted like him. Twitterati called him Sushan’t carbon copy but a section of people had said no one can replace him. It was Sachin Tiwari who went viral because of the resemblance. Now, he will be seen in a movie inspired on Sushant’s death. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Aditya Chopra Reveals Paani Was Shelved Due to Creative Difference With Shekhar Kapur

Sachin Tiwari is known to be a big fan of Sushant Singh Rajput. He is a fitness enthusiast and is also active on various social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and Like. He even had many followers on TikTok as well, before the app got banned in India. As of now, Sachin has over 18.6k followers because of his viral videos on Sushant’s songs. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Misses Her ‘Forever Star’, Shares Emotional Video

Coming back to the film, producer Vijay Shekhar said that they are in the middle of finalising the script which will be done by August post which they will move to shoot the film for around 50 days in Mumbai and Punjab. He said, “This film is being made to break the myth of nepotism and Bollywood mafias spread in Bollywood. I am not trying to redeem his name at all.”

The film is going to be a story of 9-10 people who have had the same fate as Sushant. The producer said that it’s going to be a three-hour-long film and will have characters inspired by those who have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in the actor’s death case. The film is being made after taking legal guidance and it’s not a biopic. Shekhar said that it’s just inspired by a part of SSR’s entire life.