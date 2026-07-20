Who is Sahiba Bali? Meet the actor and sports presenter rumoured to be dating Arjun Kapoor after latest outing

Who is Sahiba Bali? Arjun Kapoor's rumoured girlfriend sparks relationship buzz after latest post from Lords stadium during India vs England match

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Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali

Arjun Kapoor and actor-content creator Sahiba Bali are once again making headlines after the two were spotted together at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London during the India vs England ODI on July 19. Photos and videos of the pair enjoying the match have gone viral on social media, with many fans wondering if there’s more than friendship between them. Several videos from the stadium showed Arjun and Sahiba sitting next to each other while watching the match. Both were seen dressed in blue, and their relaxed chemistry caught the attention of fans online. Their latest public appearance has once again fuelled speculation about their relationship. However, neither Arjun nor Sahiba has confirmed that they are dating.

Sahiba reacts to the rumours

As the photos spread online, Sahiba appeared to respond to the speculation through social media. She posted a message saying, “Don’t believe everything pt 2,” hinting that not everything being said online is true.

The pictures triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some users believed the two could be dating, others felt they were simply watching the match together as friends. A few fans pointed out that Sahiba was reportedly at the stadium with a larger group, including content creator Kullu, suggesting there was no reason to assume a romantic relationship.

Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali’s birthday exchange had earlier sparked buzz

This isn’t the first time the duo has been linked together. Earlier this year, Sahiba wished Arjun Kapoor on his birthday through Instagram, writing, “HBD to sabka bestieee. Stop losing more weight, eat some cake.” Arjun replied, “Waiting for u to join me,” leading fans to speculate about their equation.

Who is Sahiba Bali?

Sahiba Bali is an actor, content creator and sports presenter who has built a strong presence across digital media, films and live sports broadcasting. Before entering the entertainment industry, she studied Economics at Delhi University’s Hansraj College. She later completed a Master’s degree in Marketing from Durham University and also attended an executive programme at Oxford University’s Saïd Business School.

Sahiba first gained popularity through her work with brands like Zomato and Unacademy, where her humorous videos and relatable content made her a familiar face on social media.

She made her Bollywood debut with Dear Maya and later appeared in Laila Majnu as Ambreen, Laila’s sister. She has also acted in Netflix’s Bard of Blood, the web series Tanaav, and had a small role as a journalist in Amar Singh Chamkila.

Apart from acting, Sahiba has become a well-known sports presenter. She has hosted IPL coverage, interviewed several top cricketers, worked on live cricket broadcasts with JioStar Sports, and was also one of the hosts of Shark Tank India Season 4.