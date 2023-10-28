Home

Who is Samarth Jurel, Udaariyaan Actor in Bigg Boss 17, Claiming to be Isha Malviya’s Boyfriend?

Here's all about Udaariyaan actor Samarth Jurel in Bigg Boss 17, claiming to be Isha Malviya's boyfriend.

Who is Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Samarth Jurel: Samarth Jurel made his entry inside the Bigg Boss house with a huge shocker. The actor claimed himself to be Isha Malviya’s current boyfriend and the makers introduced him as the same. While Isha kept on denying, Samarth persistently confronted Isha and asked her, “Aren’t we dating?” To which the actress refused to acknowledge their relationship and said that she considered him merely as her friend. Her ex-beau Abhishek Kumar, who is also a co-contestant, broke down to tears as the housemates tried to console him. Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhat, Vicky Jain and Isha embraced him as she cried unconsolably. A glimpse into his background, career, educational qualifications and other lesser-known facts.

WATCH SAMARTH JUREL’S PROMO FROM BIGG BOSS 17:

SAMARTH JUREL BACKGROUND:

Samarth’s father’s name is Mahendra Singh Jurel and he always wanted to be an actor though he initially started his innings as a cricketer during his younger days. Samarth was born in Indore on April 30, 2001.

SAMARTH JUREL EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION:

Samarth did his schooling from The Emeralds Heights International School, Indore.

WATCH SAMARTH JUREL’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM MAITREE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samarth Jurel (@samarthjurel)

SAMARTH JUREL’S CAREER IN ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY:

Samarth is an actor, known for his work in TV shows and web series. He shot to fame with the Zee TV show Maitri in 2023, as reported by the portal Stars Unfolded. In the beginning he represented his school team in various cricket matches. However, later he shifted his focus to acting and pursued his passion in the entertainment industry. Samarth dedicated himself to acting and started reading acting manuals and watching instructional videos to brush up on his acting skills, as reported by the portal Filmy Charcha. In one of his interviews he said, “I always wanted to become an actor, but my father wanted me to ace in cricket only because he is a cricketer. Initially I ignored my feelings and became a cricketer, only for my father. In fact, I played at district and state level. But soon after that, I decided not to quit on my dreams, so without hurting my dad’s feelings I lied to him saying that I am going to Mumbai to play cricket but actually opted for modelling and did theatre,” as quoted by DNA. He further added, “One thing led to another and here I am doing what I love the most, being an actor. There are times I play cricket on set with my co-actors in the show, because I still have a soft spot for cricket in my heart, thanks to my father. So, from Abba nahi Manenge…, to convincing my father, I love every bit of this filmy journey of mine.”

Samarth got his biggest breakthrough in acting with the role of Nikhil Kapoor in Udaariyaan.

