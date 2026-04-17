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Who is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi Actress and cricketer Arshdeep Singhs rumoured girlfriend, earlier linked to THIS famous YouTuber, name is...

Who is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi Actress and cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s rumoured girlfriend, earlier linked to THIS famous YouTuber, name is…

Online interest around Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur has surged again as discussions about her name circulate across social media platforms, bringing renewed focus on her career and personal associations in entertainment circles.

Online attention around Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has increased after fresh dating speculation linked him with Punjabi actress-model Samreen Kaur. Social media activity and viral visuals created a strong buzz among fans who began connecting multiple online hints. A series of posts, clips and public appearances led users to believe something more than friendship might exist between them. Interest grew further after repeated stadium sightings and travel moments, which kept conversation active across platforms. While nothing has been officially confirmed, discussions continue to trend widely among cricket and entertainment audiences.

How are Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur linked amid ongoing dating buzz?

Speculation first gained momentum after viral Snapchat visuals showed Arshdeep Singh in a moment that fans interpreted as a soft relationship reveal. In the image, he appeared holding hands with a woman believed to be Samreen Kaur. Users quickly matched tattoos, accessories and styling details with her social media posts. The buzz increased when she was later spotted multiple times at IPL matches supporting the Punjab Kings, which added fuel to ongoing discussions.

See Arshdeep Singh’s Snapchat story here

The public sightings and stadium appearances of Samreen Kaur

Samreen Kaur was seen at multiple cricket venues, including Wankhede Stadium during the Punjab Kings versus Mumbai Indians match. She was also spotted at stadium stands in Chandigarh cheering during important fixtures. Her presence during Arshdeep matches created strong online reactions as fans noticed consistent appearances. Later she was also seen outside stadium premises after matches where paparazzi captured moments of her waiting and interacting casually.

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Who is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is model and actress from Jammu and Kashmir with strong presence in Indian entertainment industry. She started career in fashion sector participating in ramp shows and brand campaigns. She was finalist in Femina Miss India 2018 representing her state which brought early recognition. She later studied at Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce Pune before entering film and media space.

Her career includes roles in film 83 directed by Kabir Khan where she appeared alongside Ranveer Singh and played supporting character connected to cricket storyline. She also appeared in legal thriller Nail Polish featuring Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul. Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sardaar Ji 2 also added to her regional cinema portfolio.

Samreen Kaur’s strong presence

Apart from films Samreen Kaur has appeared in multiple popular music videos including collaborations with artists like Badshah, Guru Randhawa and Jubin Nautiyal. Tracks such as Baawla and Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha helped expand her visibility among youth audience. She maintains active social media presence where she shares travel fashion and professional updates which keeps her connected with followers.

Past link with famous YouTuber

Before current rumours Samreen Kaur was also linked with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. Both had clarified that they were close friends and not in relationship. Later distance between posts and public appearances led to speculation about friendship shift.

Samreen had also addressed online comments and explained that relationship changed due to personal reasons while mutual respect remained intact. They were earlier seen together at public events including film screening in Mumbai which fueled earlier discussions.

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