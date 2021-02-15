Actor Sandeep Nahar, who died by suicide on Monday, February 15, 2021, had played the role of Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Friday evening. Hours before his death, he took to Facebook to write a long note mentioning trouble in the marriage and struggles in the industry. Sandeep, however, wrote that no one should be held responsible for his decision. He had also mentioned that he had thought of ending his life in the past as well but somehow, he had been wanting to give himself some more time to fix the things. Also Read - Sandeep Nahar, Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Dies by Suicide

Sandeep Nahar with Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

After working as SSR‘s friend named Paramjit Singh aka Chhotu Bhaiya (who provides him cricket bats) in the Neeraj Pandey-directorial, Sandeep went on to do many supporting roles. His last on-screen remained Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari in which he played the role of Butta Singh. He belonged to Chandigarh where he completed his graduation and came to Mumbai to try his luck in the movies. When india.com contacted his friend Baljit, who resides in Chandigarh, he said that Sandeep was a jovial person who never believed in sharing personal issues with his friends. He said that the news of his death is unbelievable and even though they stayed in touch and used to talk over the phone, he never got to know that Sandeep was dealing with so much in his life. Also Read - MS Dhoni Actor Sandeep Nahar Writes a Suicide Note on Facebook, Mentions Personal Troubles

Sandeep Nahar Was Emotional, Says a Friend

Sandeep had mentioned in his suicide note that his friends and other people never got to know about what he had been going through because he had always kept a strong face in front of the world. The late actor added that he could no longer deal with the frustration and pain of being in an unhappy marriage. Sandeep further mentioned the name of his wife and her mother, and also thanked his parents for supporting him in his endaevours. The late actor also talked about the industry.

Sandeep Nahar’s Suicide Note Content

In his suicide note, Sandeep mentioned that Bollywood is a fake place where there’s a lot of politics. He wrote, “mumbai ne mujhe kaam bohat dia is Maya nagari ko bhi thanks karna chahta🙏bt is Maya nagari bollywood me bhi bohat politics hai apka bus umide dekar apka waqt khaa jate hai or baad me project se replace kar dete hai wo bhi sab kuch hone ke bad agreement hone baad yanha log bhi bohat prectical hai no imotion bus dikhawe ki jhooti life me jite hai ..(I would like to thank the film industry as well. However, there’s a lot of politics in this industry as well. You are given a lot of hopes only to be replaced in the projects at the end despite signing an agreement with you. The industry eats a lot of your time. People here are emotion-less and are living a fake life.)” (sic)

The Mumbai Police are probing the case and a post-mortem report is yet to come. May his soul rest in peace!