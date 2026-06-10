Who is Sejal Pawar? Female doctor whose comment on ‘male private parts’ in Pranit More’s show sparks backlash

An online debate has erupted after a crowdwork moment from Pranit More’s show went viral, bringing unexpected attention to a female doctor and sparking widespread discussion among social media users.

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Female doctor’s remark in Pranit More crowdwork clip triggers outrage (PC: Twitter)

A new controversy has emerged from Pranit More’s stand-up crowdwork show, adding another layer to the ongoing Rs 370 biryani debate online. A separate viral clip from the same performance has brought a female doctor, identified as Sejal Pawar, into focus. The video has triggered strong reactions across social media, with users questioning humour boundaries, professional ethics and what should or should not be shared in public entertainment spaces. The discussion has quickly spread beyond comedy circles into wider public debate.

What happened in the viral clip?

The controversy began when a crowdwork moment from Pranit More’s live show went viral. In the clip, Dr Sejal Pawar, a medical professional, participated in an on-stage interaction during the comedy segment. During the conversation, she reportedly made a remark referring to how she and her colleagues sometimes joked in a medical setting while working with cadavers, including comments related to male anatomical details.

The statement, made in a casual and humorous environment, soon drew attention after being widely circulated online. Once the clip gained traction, it sparked divided reactions, with some users questioning whether such comments were appropriate given the sensitivity of medical training and the dignity associated with handling human remains.

Who is Sejal Pawar?

Sejal Pawar is reported to be a medical doctor who appeared as part of the audience interaction during Pranit More’s stand-up show. According to social media discussions and circulating reports, she is associated with the medical field and is believed to have worked in a hospital setting in Mumbai named KEM Hospital. She came into public attention only after the viral crowdwork clip, as there is no established public profile of her as a celebrity or media personality.

Prior to this incident, she was not widely known outside professional or personal circles. Following the controversy, her social media account was reportedly made private as online discussions around the clip intensified. No official public statement has been issued by her at the time of writing.

Social media reactions and backlash

As the video spread, users reacted strongly across platforms. Some criticised the remark for being inappropriate in the context of medical ethics, while others debated whether it was being taken out of a light-hearted performance setting.

One user pointed out that medical professionals are expected to maintain respect for cadavers, referencing standard teachings in anatomy education. Another comment suggested that similar remarks by men might have triggered harsher consequences, leading to discussions about perceived double standards online. The incident quickly became part of a larger debate around accountability and sensitivity in public speech.

See viral clip of Dr. Sejal Pawar from Pranit More’s show and users reaction here

A female doctor said that when a dead body comes into the hospital, she and her friends joke about his dick size. But there is no outrage over that. She won’t be fired from her job. Girls can even sexualize a dead man, but that’s fine? Why is our society so biased? pic.twitter.com/p6IefgPKFK — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) June 10, 2026

@KEMHOSPITAL How is your doctor allowed to disclose a patient’s personal and medical details on a public platform without explicit consent, especially regarding a deceased individual? This is a severe breach of patient confidentiality.

Action must be taken. pic.twitter.com/ANLkfL0j3h — Evil Strategos (@TheEvilHindus) June 10, 2026

Link to the Rs 370 biryani controversy

The viral clip featuring Sejal Pawar emerged alongside the ongoing controversy involving Pranit More’s stand-up show. The earlier incident involved audience member Himanshu Jangra, who spoke about a date where he spent Rs 370 on a biryani and implied expectations from it.

That remark led to widespread backlash online. While Himanshu faced the strongest criticism, Pranit More was also questioned for laughing during the interaction and later sharing the clip. Pranit later apologised, saying he should have challenged the comment instead of letting it pass.

Growing debate around comedy and responsibility

With multiple clips from the same show now circulating, the conversation has expanded beyond a single joke. The situation has sparked discussion about what is acceptable in crowdwork comedy and how far performers should go in amplifying audience remarks. It has also raised questions about professional responsibility when individuals from sensitive fields appear in entertainment spaces.