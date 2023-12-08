Home

Who is Selena Gomez’ New Boyfriend Benny Blanco? Do You Know He Has Worked With Many Top Pop Artistes?

Selena Gomez recently confirmed her relationship with producer Benny Blanco. But, how much do you know about the man in the singer's life? We have got you covered!

Selena Gomez confirms relationship with Benny Blanco

Los Angeles: Selena Gomez has once again turned heads. The Fetish fame has raised eyebrows after confirming her relationship with producer Benny Blanco. The news has sparked excitement among her fans. The buzz of Gomez’ relationship began when the singer, in a social media post, hinted at dating producer Benny Blanco. Selena responded to the social media post, which suggested that she was in a relationship with the producer. In reply to a PopFaction post titled ‘Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,’ Gomez responded by simply writing ‘Facts.'”

She made another comment and wrote, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” And as soon as she did that, the fans got curious to know more about the man of her dreams – Benny Blanco.

Who is Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez’ Boyfriend?

Born on March 8, 1988, Blanco is a record producer and songwriter. The producer has worked with various big names in the industry including Rihanna, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran. Some of his song credits include Rihanna’s Diamonds, Lizzo’s Grrrls, and SZA’s Nobody Gets Me. Apart from these names from the industry, he has previously worked with Selena Gomez as well.

Back in 2018, Benny and Selena collaborated on the song I Can’t Get Enough with J Balvin. Later, in October 2023, he marked his presence at Selena’s Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health.

Blanco is also an artist. The producer has released his debut single as a lead artist ‘Eastside’. The song was released in 2018 alongside Halsey and Khalid. He has also got some prestigious awards in his name. In 2013, he was nominated for the 2013 Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The producer won the iHeartRadio Producer of the Year Award later. He is a five-time winner of the BMI Songwriter of the Year Award.

SELENA’s Past Relationship

Before dating Benny, Selena was in a public relationship with Hollywood’s famous singer Justin Bieber. The couple first met in 2010 when both Gomez and Bieber were spotted together at an IHOP (that’s a fast-food pancake franchise for those wondering). Gomez, 18, and Bieber, 16, were caught cuddling.

Later in 2011, the couple made their red carpet debut at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party. However, their relationship went through a major rollercoaster ride, and it eventually crashed with a breakup. Bieber and Gomez’s break was also public, creating a major buzz among the audience.

Later, in September 2018, Justin tied the knot with Hailey.

