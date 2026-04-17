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Who is Shaheen Bhatts fiance Ishaan Mehra? Works as..., gifts big diamond ring to Alia Bhatts sister

Who is Shaheen Bhatt’s fiance Ishaan Mehra? Works as…, gifts big diamond ring to Alia Bhatt’s sister

Interest around Shaheen Bhatt’s engagement has grown after visuals and details of the celebration surfaced, with users now curious about Ishaan Mehra’s work and his connection with the film family.

Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt’s engagement news has quickly become a topic of discussion across social media after a personal moment shared online caught wide attention. The romantic proposal setting and sparkling ring reveal created strong curiosity among fans who follow the Kapoor Bhatt family closely. Celebration pictures showed an emotional yet joyful moment between the couple with a scenic backdrop, adding soft intimate feel to the entire occasion. The post went viral within hours as congratulatory messages started pouring in from friends, industry circles and followers who were surprised yet happy about the announcement. Engagement instantly turned into a trending topic with focus shifting toward the identity of the partner who proposed and the life story behind him.

Shaheen Bhatt’s engagement moment with Ishaan Mehra

Shaheen Bhatt confirmed engagement through a social media post where she shared romantic proposal visuals with Ishaan Mehra. The couple appeared in a peaceful outdoor location where the proposal took place. Shaheen was seen smiling while showing a big diamond-studded engagement ring, which quickly became the highlight of the post.

See Shaheen Bhatt’s heartwarming post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

The post received warm reactions from close friends, family members and several Bollywood personalities including, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra and several others who congratulated the couple.

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Who is Ishaan Mehra?

Ishaan Mehra comes from a sports background and has a strong connection with swimming at a competitive level. He once represented India at Youth Asian Games which highlights early athletic achievement. Over time he shifted focus toward fitness profession and built career as trainer. He is known as ATG certified coach and currently works in Mumbai based fitness environment.

He trains clients at SOHFIT gym which is founded by celebrity fitness expert Sohrab Khushrushahi. His professional journey reflects transition from athlete to wellness coach with strong focus on strength training lifestyle improvement and discipline based fitness approach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan Mehra (@ishaanmehra)

About relationship background with Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra reportedly connected through shared fitness environment. Shaheen is often seen accompanying Alia Bhatt during training sessions at same gym which created natural interaction space between them. Relationship remained private for long time with only selective glimpses shared online.

Earlier in 2025 Shaheen confirmed relationship publicly through birthday post for Ishaan where couple photos appeared together. Since then couple occasionally shared moments from trips celebrations and family gatherings.

More about Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra

Before engagement announcement Shaheen shared pictures from New Year trip with Bhatt and Kapoor family where Ishaan was spotted in background. Fans later identified him through social media clues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan Mehra (@ishaanmehra)

Birthday posts exchange between couple also reflected strong bond. Ishaan had shared unseen vacation photos calling Shaheen his forever partner which gained attention from close circle and fans.

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