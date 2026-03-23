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Who Is Sitaram Pralhad Aghav? The 50 winner Shiv Thakares fan who bagged Rs 50 lakh, works as...

Who Is Sitaram Pralhad Aghav? The 50 winner Shiv Thakare’s fan who bagged Rs 50 lakh, works as…

Sitaram Pralhad Aghav has become a talking point after winning a massive cash prize, with many eager to know more about his life and connection to Shiv Thakare.

Excitement reached a peak during the grand finale of The 50 as an emotional moment stole spotlight beyond the winner announcement. While Shiv Thakare lifted trophy fans witnessed unexpected twist when the prize money of Rs 50 lakh went to one of his most loyal supporters. The moment felt straight out of film as the crowd cheered loudly. The story of this fan quickly grabbed attention across social media leaving many curious about his background journey and life beyond spotlight.

Sitaram Pralhad Aghav comes from Hingoli Maharashtra and works as farmer. Raised in farming family he has always stayed connected to roots and simple lifestyle. His admiration for Shiv Thakare began during Roadies’ journey and continued over years with unwavering support. When asked about his life he spoke proudly about farming background without hesitation. On receiving winning call he admitted that he first thought it was fake call which made moment even more real and relatable. His dream remains simple as he plans to use Rs 50 lakh to buy house and car for parents.

Journey of Shiv Thakare in finale

Grand finale task tested contestants through challenging maze where they had to unlock locks collect keys and assemble lion face. Shiv Thakare completed task ahead of others proving consistency and determination. Final face off took place between Shiv Thakare and Mr. Faizu where Shiv secured victory. His win reflected strong performance across season making it well deserved moment.

Emotional connection behind Shiv Thakare’s win

Sitaram story added emotional layer to finale as his loyalty turned into life changing reward. His bond with Shiv shows how reality shows can create real connections beyond screen. His grounded personality and honest reactions made him stand out among viewers turning him into unexpected star of night.

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During semi final stage contestants had to solve clue based task involving climbing selecting flag and hitting correct target. Prince Narula secured ticket to finale but chose to give it to Shiv Thakare allowing him chance to compete. This gesture played crucial role in shaping finale outcome and added emotional value to Shiv’s journey.

Story Highlights

Sitaram Pralhad Aghav farmer from Hingoli wins Rs 50 lakh as Shiv Thakare fan

Winner initially thought prize call was fake showing honest reaction

Shiv Thakare defeats Mr Faizu in grand finale task

Prince Narula gives up his ticket helping Shiv reach finale

Sitaram Pralhad Aghav journey from farmer to Rs 50 lakh winner highlights power of loyalty and dreams. His story became heart of finale showing how simple aspirations can turn into life changing reality.

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