Who is Sorab Bedi? Malaika Arora’s cosy dance with him at a party sparks dating buzz

Malaika Arora's cosy dance with Sorab Bedi goes viral, sparking online speculation and dating rumours among fans. Watch!

Famous Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was recently seen having fun at a lavish party with Splitsvilla star Sorab Bedi. A video from the party quickly went viral, showing Malaika dancing and enjoying herself with Sorab, sparking online speculation and dating rumours among fans. The chemistry between the two has become the talk of the town.

In the video, Malaika Arora and Sorab Bedi are seen dancing to music, laughing, and enjoying the party. Fans were quick to notice their great energy and chemistry, which sparked speculation about a possible romance. However, there has been no official confirmation of a relationship between the two.

Malaika’s cosy dance with Sorab Bedi

Malaika looked stunning in her fashionable outfit, as she always does. Sorab Bedi matched her energy, adding to the glamorous vibe of the party. In the video, the two are seen dancing, singing, and enjoying the celebration together. The clip has grabbed a lot of attention online, with viewers leaving many comments and speculating that the two might be dating, though nothing has been confirmed.

As soon as the video surfaced, it sparked widespread discussion on social media. Fans flooded the comments section with reactions like, “Hey, hey, from a distance I’m jealous,” and “Wait, let’s send Niharika.” One user wrote, “Why does Malaika always choose younger men?” while another asked, “Sorab has a girlfriend, so what’s all this about?”

Watch the video:

Who is Sorab Bedi?

Sorab Bedi is an Indian television actor, model, and reality TV star. He is best known as the winner of MTV Splitsvilla X6 (Season 16), which aired in 2026. Sorab rose to fame after participating in the show, where fans and contestants often referred to him as “Rajma Chawal.” Sorab is 31 years old, while Malaika is 52, making their age difference 21 years.

Sorab Bedi worked in these shows

Before appearing on reality shows, Sorab Bedi worked in TV shows like Chand Jalne Laga. He was also cast in the lead role of Kartik Kaushal in the serial Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, which aired in 2025, but he was later replaced by Jay Soni. Sorab began his career as a model and walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. He also appeared in Amy Gill’s song Lagda Nahi, marking his debut in a music video.

