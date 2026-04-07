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Who is Subashini Balasubramaniyam? Actress dies by suicide during a video call with her husband after an argument

Who is Subashini Balasubramaniyam? Actress dies by suicide during a video call with her husband after an argument

Subashini Balasubramaniyam's sudden demise by suicide has left the nation in shock. She had an amazing journey on social media but one argument with her husband changed everything. May her soul rest in peace.

Who is Subashini Balasubramaniyam?

Tamil TV actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam has reportedly passed away following a family dispute. She reportedly died by suicide after recently playing a prominent role in the Sun TV serial Kayal. Her death has left many people saddened. Police have started investigating the case and sent her body for a medical examination, and further investigation is underway. Reports suggest that she argued with her husband Bipin Chandra, before the incident, pointing to a possible family dispute.

Several reports indicate there was an argument with her husband during the call. Subashini Balasubramaniyam, who was of Sri Lankan origin, lived in an apartment in Iyappanthangal, Chennai. According to reports, an argument purportedly broke out between the couple during a video call. As the fight continued, she died by suicide in front of her Bipin.

Subashini tied the knot with Bipin, a Bengaluru native, in April 2024. The actor rented the apartment in a private residential complex to stay during shooting schedules in Chennai and arrived in the city early last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subashini balasubramaniyam (@subashini_balasubramaniyam)



Bipin immediately alerted the society’s security guard, who quickly informed the Porur police. The cops rushed to the spot and shifted her to a government hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

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Subashini Balasubramaniyam passed away just days before her birthday, which she was set to celebrate on April 12. Her second wedding anniversary was also coming up on April 21. She was very active on social media and had over 400,000 Instagram followers.

May her soul rest in peace.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

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