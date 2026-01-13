Who is Talwiinder? Why the masked singer seen with Disha Patani is making headlines

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has often found herself in the spotlight not just for her films but also for her personal life. From her fitness videos to red carpet appearances, everything about the MS Dhoni star grabs attention. Over the years, her love life has remained a hot topic, though Disha has mostly kept things private.

Earlier, she was linked to Alexander Alex, but the actress never confirmed the relationship. Now, once again, her personal life has become a talking point, this time because of her appearance at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding.

Why are Disha Patani’s wedding pictures going viral?

At the wedding, Disha was spotted with a mysterious man whose face was partially covered with a mask. The duo was seen together in several pictures and videos, which quickly made their way to social media. While Disha looked comfortable and cheerful, it was the identity of the masked man that caught everyone’s attention.

Within hours, fans began guessing who he could be. Comment sections were flooded with theories, and soon a name started doing the rounds.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Who is Talwinder Singh Sidhu?

According to media reports, the masked man seen with Disha Patani is Talwinder Singh Sidhu, popularly known by his stage name Talwiinder. He is a Punjabi singer, songwriter and music producer who has been steadily making his mark in the music industry.

Talwiinder is known for his unique sound and experimental music, which sets him apart from mainstream artists.

What do we know about his background?

Talwinder Singh Sidhu was born into a Punjabi Jat Sikh family in the Amritsar district of Punjab. Music entered his life very early—he reportedly began singing at the age of just four.

At 14, he moved to San Francisco in the USA, where he continued his studies while also focusing on music. Over the years, he developed his own style, working across genres like trap, lo-fi and hip-hop.

Has Talwiinder worked with big names?

Yes. Talwiinder has collaborated and performed with several well-known artists, including Yo Yo Honey Singh and Karan Aujla. He has also contributed to Bollywood music. Some of his notable work includes songs from films like ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ (Galla) and ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ (Tenu Zyada Mohabbat).

Why does he hide his face?

Talwiinder is known for keeping his identity low-key. As per reports, he prefers separating his personal life from his professional journey. To avoid unnecessary attention and stay grounded, he often wears masks or face paint during performances.

Are Disha Patani and Talwiinder dating?

As of now, there is no official confirmation from either Disha Patani or Talwiinder. However, their recent appearances, at the wedding and even at the airport- have left fans curious and excited. Until the two choose to speak about it, the rumours remain just that.