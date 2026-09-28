Who is Tanya Mishra? Meet India’s new national crush taking the internet by storm

Tanya Mishra is getting plenty of attention online after fans began calling her India’s new national crush. Here’s a look at the actress and model’s journey from pageants and modelling to films and web series.

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Tanya Mishra (PC: Instagram)

There is always a new face that suddenly starts popping up across social media when it comes to the tag of “new national crush”, and this time, it is Tanya Mishra (Instagram ID – Tanyaa Mishra). The actress and model has caught attention with her glamorous photographs, fashion looks, and growing presence online. While many people may have only recently discovered her name, Tanya has already spent several years building a career in modelling and entertainment. From beauty pageants to magazine appearances and acting projects, there is more to her journey than the latest pictures doing the rounds.

The phrase “new national crush” has now started appearing in conversations around Tanya, although it is worth noting that this is an informal fan label rather than an official title. Recent reports say her growing online following has brought fresh attention to her earlier work as well.

Who is Tanya Mishra?

Tanya Mishra, also known as Tanyaa Mishra, is a model and actress originally from Gaya, Bihar. She was born on January 31, 1999, and later moved towards modelling and acting. She completed her B.Com degree from Magadh University before pursuing opportunities in the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanyaa mishra (@tanyaamishraofficial_)

Tanya also participated in the IAWA Miss India 2019 pageant, where she was the fourth runner-up. Her modelling portfolio includes appearances associated with publications such as Femina, Filmfare, and Grazia. A Femina profile from 2024 also highlighted her journey from modelling towards acting.

About Tanya Mishra’s acting journey

While her latest social media pictures are bringing her more attention, Tanya Mishra has already appeared in several screen projects. She made her film debut with Ghaznavi, where she played Neha. The film remains one of the projects most closely associated with her acting career.

She has also been associated with the web series Chidiya Udd, starring Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, and Bhumiika Chawla. The project gave Tanya another opportunity to work in the digital entertainment space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanyaa mishra (@tanyaamishraofficial_)

Her work is not limited to films and web series either. Tanya has appeared in music videos, including Nakhro and Tu Mera Ho Jaeyga. She will be next seen in romantic track – Safar Mohabbat Ka.

Why are netizens calling Tanya Mishra the new national crush?

Social media has played a big part in Tanya Mishra’s latest wave of popularity. She has officially entered the spotlight as a fan-favorite crush. Fans are highly praising her fashion choices, screen presence, and more

Tanya Mishra’s fashion and glamour-focused photographs have attracted new followers and prompted fans to talk about her looks and style. Recent reports and netizens have described her as India’s “new national crush”, a phrase being used by admirers rather than an official industry designation.

The attention has also encouraged audiences to look beyond her Instagram posts and explore her acting and modelling work. According to her official Instagram handle, she has 1.2 million followers on Instagram account.

For now, Tanya’s growing social media popularity is giving audiences another reason to discover the actress behind the glamorous pictures. With her existing screen credits and modelling experience, her next project will be worth watching as her profile continues to grow.