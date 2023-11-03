Home

After watching multiple movies have you ever come across that one actor who would be charging fees that becomes a headline in no time? Here's what this actor demanded.

From nail-biting thrillers to action-packed climaxes, Bollywood movies engage their viewers with high-grossing movies like Gadar 2, Jawan, Pathaan, KGF, Baahubali, and more. After watching multiple movies, have you ever come across that one actor who charges a whopping fee that becomes a headline in no time? From time to time Bollywood movies have been all over the box office with its highest-grossing movies. But do you know Bollywood doesn’t have that one actor who tops the list of highest-paid actors in Asia? There is one such actor who has surpassed every actor, be it Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas, etc.

You will be shocked to know this actor made it into the record books of the highest-paid actor in Asia. Often actors have made the headlines by seeking a certain percentage of profit after the movie hits the box office. The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan charged Rs 100 crore for Jawan directed by Atlee starring prominent south-Indian celebrities like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Talking about Rajinikanth, he has seen a downfall in the film industry. But the year 2023 has been the year of Rajnikanth, who is rumored to be the highest-paid actor in Asia. He is expected to take a whopping Rs 250+ crore for acting in Thalaivar 171 directed by Lokesh Kanagraj.

After the release of Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Rajinikanth surpassed all the big stars on the list. The movie made a record collection of Rs 640 crores in a matter of 23 days. The film proved to be a super-hit movie down south where the movie producers offered Rajnikanth a brand new BMW car and agreed to split the profits after the release of Jailer.

Leo movie director Lokesh Kanagraj is set to cast Rajinikanth for his upcoming movie Thalaivar 171 produced by Sun Pictures. Lokesh after directing LEO, and Vikram, is now keen to create crazy speculations with the (LCU) Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

According to rumours on the internet, Actor Rajinikanth figured an amount that made it to the headlines, the actor is believed of charging Rs 260 to 280 crore for featuring in Thalaivar 171. If the speculations are true then Rajinikanth will be creating history by being the highest-paid actor in Asia.

