Who is Timmy Narang, Isha Koppikar’s estranged husband of 14 years?

Actress Isha Koppikar and her husband Timmy Narang recently parted ways. According to report the couple faced compatibility issues which lead to separation.

Isha Koppikar and her husband Timmy Narang parted ways.

After a long 14 years, Isha Koppikar and her husband Timmy Narang have decided to go their separate ways. According to a report by ETimes, the couple was having compatibility issues, and it was the biggest reason for their split. When Isha was approached for the news, the actress said that it was ‘too early’ and that she needed her privacy. The report further claimed that the couple took the decision this year to part ways.

The couple shares a daughter named Rianna. With the separation, different reports also claim that Isha has left Timmy’s house along with her daughter. Currently, the estranged couple is trying to maintain privacy and remained tight-lipped about the matter. The couple met at the gym in 2005, and in 2009, the couple decided to tie the knot. Post the divorce reports, fans have taken a deep dive into who Timmy Narang is. Take a look at the details.

Who is Timmy Narang?

Rohit Narang, also called Timmy Narang, is a hotelier by profession. Timmy is the owner of Narang International Hotels Pvt Ltd. Born in 1967, Timmy belongs to Mumbai. The hotelier comes from a rich family background.

In 2005, Timmy met actress Isha Koppikar. Later in the year, the duo started the conversation which bloomed into love. In 2009, the couple decided to promise each other forever by tying the knot. The couple got married on November 29, 2009. Later in 2014, Timmy and Isha were blessed with a baby girl whom they named Rianna Narang.

Meanwhile, according to the details revealed by the source to ETimes, “The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn’t succeed.”

Regarding Isha’s professional endeavours, the actress has been featured in several films, including Don, 36 China Town, and Krishna Cottage. She gained widespread acclaim for her role in Krishna Cottage, leaving a lasting impression on many and evoking a sense of thrill.

