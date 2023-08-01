Who is Trinetra Haldar, Real-Life Trans Doctor Who Plays a Trans Woman in Made In Heaven 2?

Home

Trinetra Haldar, is a 26-year-old trans-doctor who will be making her debut in Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven 2 this August.

Packed with fortitude, sass and unapologetically thyself, is what makes up for the amazing cast of the much-awaited series Made in Heaven 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Social media is abuzz with the latest trailer of the season of Made in Heaven that ruled the hearts even with season one. Adding to the spice and fervour this time the series will feature Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, a transgender woman and doctor who will be making her debut with this series.

Trinetra, a.k.a Trintrin as her social media handle says, is a social media personality who has been nothing but unapologetically raw and just herself. Her Instagram handle is filled with aesthetics of her life where she talks about her journey as a trans-woman, her gender-affirmation surgery and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinetra (@trintrin)

MEET TRINERTA HALDAR, FIRST TRANS-DOCTOR OF KARNATAKA

The 26-year-old doctor underwent a gender affirmation surgery at the young age of 21 years. Since then, she has become a voice for others and shared the ups and downs of her journey as well. Pursuing her dreams, she went on to become the first transgender doctor in Karnataka. She also documented her moments as a practising doctor and in March this year announced that she has hanged her white coat for now. She captioned her post, “Not much left to say, but thank you. To this universe, to this life, to the operating room, to patients, to incredible teachers and mentors, to friends, to nurses (without whom the hospital truly falls apart), to lives saved and lives lost, to blood, sweat and tears. It’s been a wild ride. Signing off, Dr. Trin ~ (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinetra (@trintrin)

Apart from being a doctor, Trinetra has become a fearless voice. she has been featured in several fashion covers and also openly talked bout her journey with the many transitions and transformations. All documented on her social media, it has somewhere also created a safe space for many.

TRINETRA HALDAR ON HER ROLE IN MADE IN HEAVEN 2

In an interview with Outlook, Trinetra divulged the details of how she landed on her debut and said, “I auditioned for ‘Made In Heaven 2’ at the start of my internship in the hospital. I gave it a shot because I had nothing to lose. I had no contacts in the industry. When it worked out, I couldn’t believe it, and I still don’t think I can. I have a long way to go with acting, and I’d like to focus on telling stories and making them authentic to lived experience. I don’t know how my performance will be received, but what I take a lot of pride in, is that I auditioned for this, it wasn’t given to me.”

Speaking of the arch of her character, she said, “Through this character, I want people to see that trans women are women, and deserve every right to be treated as such. Trans people in general are human beings, and we deserve opportunity, love, respect, success. In a country where 99% of us are discarded by our biological families, I want society to see that a little acceptance goes a long way.”

ALL ABOUT MADE IN HEAVEN 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinetra (@trintrin)

The buzz is set, the trailer has already built curiosity as people are awaiting forits premier. The series by Zoya Akhtar Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Alankrita Shrivastava has an ensemble cast starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Shashank Arora, Trinetra Haldar among others.

The season will premier on August 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

