Who is Trisha Krishnan? Inside her career, net worth and why social media is connecting her to Vijay’s divorce buzz

The Tamil film industry is in shock. Reports claiming that actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce have triggered massive conversations online. The couple, who have been married for 27 years, have largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight. That is why the sudden divorce buzz has left fans stunned.

According to circulating reports, Sangeetha has cited infidelity as the main reason behind the split. While no official statement has been released by either side and no name has been mentioned in the alleged petition, social media users have quickly begun speculating. A section of netizens is now linking actress Trisha Krishnan to the ongoing rumours.

But who is Trisha, and why is her name being dragged into this?

Who is Trisha Krishnan?

Trisha Krishnan is one of South India’s most celebrated actresses. She made her film debut with the 1999 movie Jodi but rose to fame with the 2004 hit Varsham alongside Prabhas, as reported by ETimes. Since then, she has delivered several successful films, including Ghilli, Saamy, Aaru, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, Kodi, Abhiyum Naanum, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, and Ponniyin Selvan: I.

In 2010, she stepped into Hindi cinema with Priyadarshan’s Khatta Meetha, opposite Akshay Kumar.

Over the years, Trisha has worked with almost every leading star in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. At 41, she continues to remain one of the most in-demand actresses in the South.

Trisha Krishnan’s net worth and lifestyle

Reports suggest that Trisha charges over Rs 3 crore per film. After the success of Ponniyin Selvan: I, she reportedly increased her fee and was paid around Rs 5 crore for Leo, in which she starred alongside Vijay, as per GQ India.

Apart from films, she earns significantly through brand endorsements and promotional deals, reportedly charging close to Rs 9 crore for major collaborations.

The actress owns a lavish home in Hyderabad valued at approximately Rs 6 crore and another elegant property in Chennai worth nearly Rs 10 crore, according to News18. She also has a premium car collection, with vehicles priced between Rs 63 lakh and Rs 80 lakh.

Why is Trisha being linked to Vijay?

Trisha and Vijay share a long professional history. Their pairing in Ghilli (2004) became iconic, and they later worked together in films like Thirupachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. Their reunion in Leo (2023) once again created excitement among fans.

Because of their repeated collaborations and strong on-screen chemistry, some social media users are now speculating about a possible off-screen connection. However, it is important to note that neither Vijay nor Trisha has responded to these rumours. There is no official confirmation linking the actress to the reported divorce. For now, the divorce reports remain unaddressed by Vijay and Sangeetha as well. Until an official statement is released, much of what is circulating online remains speculation.