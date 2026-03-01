Who is Vaneeza Sattar? Pakistani Actress linked to Shoaib Malik Amid fourth marriage rumours

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has once again found his personal life under an intense spotlight. Just months after headlines around his separation from tennis star Sania Mirza and subsequent marriage to actress Sana Javed settled, fresh rumours now suggest that the cricketer may be preparing to tie the knot for a fourth time. This time, the name being linked to him is that of Pakistani television actress Vaneeza Sattar.

While neither Malik nor Sattar has issued an official statement, social media is buzzing with speculation, with some posts even claiming that a nikah could take place on February 27, 2026. The lack of confirmation has done little to slow down the chatter, as fans and critics alike weigh in on what could be another major turn in the cricketer’s much-discussed personal journey.

Shoaib Malik & Vaneeza Sattar: What sparked the wedding speculation?

The rumours appear to have gained traction after several unverified posts began circulating online, linking the two personalities. Though no photographs or direct confirmations have surfaced, the suggested wedding date has added fuel to the speculation.

If the reports turn out to be true, this would mark Malik’s fourth marriage, a detail that has amplified public interest in the story. However, as of now, the claims remain purely speculative.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Who is Vaneeza Sattar?

Vaneeza Sattar is still relatively early in her acting career but has already made a noticeable mark on Pakistani television. She gained popularity with her portrayal of Nazo in the Hum TV drama Laadli, where she played the pampered and layered younger sister. Her performance drew attention for its emotional depth and screen presence.

Originally from Karachi, Vaneeza holds a degree from Karachi University. She often shares glimpses of her close-knit family life on social media, featuring her mother and sister in posts. With over 127,000 followers on Instagram, she has steadily built a growing fan base and recognition within the industry.

A look back at Shoaib Malik’s marital history

Shoaib Malik’s personal life has frequently made headlines over the years. His first marriage to Ayesha Siddiqui ended in divorce after nearly eight years. He later married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and the couple shared a decade-long relationship along with a son. The two parted ways in 2024.

Soon after, Malik married actress Sana Javed, a development that surprised many. Now, with rumours of another wedding circulating, public curiosity has surged once again.

For now, the story remains in the realm of speculation. Until either Shoaib Malik or Vaneeza Sattar addresses the claims, the alleged fourth marriage remains unconfirmed, but certainly one of the most talked-about celebrity rumours at the moment.