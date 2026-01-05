Home

Entertainment

Who is Vartika Singh? Actress, who has become an overnight sensation after featuring with Emraan Hashmi in...

Who is Vartika Singh? Actress, who has become an overnight sensation after featuring with Emraan Hashmi in…

Vartika Singh has become an overnight sensation after featuring alongside Emraan Hashmi. Learn more about the actress, her career, and rise to fame, which also mentions a historic moment for the nation.

The recently released courtroom drama Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam, and debutant Vartika Singh, has caught the attention of audiences across India. Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film hit theatres on November 7, 2025. While Emraan and Yami are well-known, many viewers are curious about the newcomer Vartika Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the movie.

Who is Vartika Singh?

Before entering films, Vartika Singh was already a celebrated figure in the world of modeling. She represented India at the 68th Miss Universe pageant in 2019, where she made it to the Top 20 in Atlanta. In addition to her modeling career, Vartika founded a non-profit organisation called Pure Humans in 2018. She has also collaborated with the Uttar Pradesh government to raise awareness about tuberculosis.

Vartika completed her schooling in Lucknow and holds a master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Lucknow, blending her passion for social work with her entertainment pursuits.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The journey of Vartika Singh

Vartika’s first steps into entertainment came through music videos. In 2017, she featured in Saware with Kunal Khemu, sung by Anupam Raag and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. She later appeared in Kishmish by Ash King and Qaran in 2019. In Haq, she plays Saira Jahan, the second wife of Mohd. Abbas Khan, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. Speaking about her debut, Vartika shared with ANI, “To receive so much love for my very first film and to be appreciated by people is a big thing for me.”

The film itself is based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a landmark case concerning women’s rights and maintenance laws in India. Alongside Vartika, Haq features Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles.

More about Haq

Haq had a modest box office run, earning an estimated Rs 29–30 crores worldwide against a Rs 40–45 crore budget, recovering about 50–52% of its costs. It became Emraan Hashmi’s third-highest-grossing post-COVID film in India, highlighting his continued appeal despite the modest performance, which is now streaming on Netflix.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.