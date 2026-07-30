Who is Vinnie Takair? Woman seen with Aryan Khan in London sparks dating speculation

Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend Vinnie shared a carousel of pictures from her London trip on Instagram with the caption, "London, ily." Here's everything you need to know about her.

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Aryan Khan and Vinnie Takair (PC-YouTube)

Aryan Khan is once again making headlines, this time because of his personal life. Shah Rukh Khan’s son has sparked dating rumours after photos and videos of him with artist Vinnie Takair in London went viral on social media. While the visuals have set the internet abuzz, neither Aryan nor Vinnie has reacted to the speculation. According to the viral photos and videos, Aryan Khan and Vinnie Takair were spotted leaving a casino in London together.

For the outing, Aryan kept it casual in a simple outfit, while Vinnie wore an all-black look. Soon after the visuals surfaced online, fans began wondering whether the two were more than just friends.

Aryan Khan with Vinnie Takair

[NEW] The hot chick in the new Aryan spotting is Danish artist Vinnie Takair (and tea on her from Reddit) #AryanKhan#AryanKhanThoughtshttps://t.co/eun73nvxH9 pic.twitter.com/OqMCaFfVem — Aryan Khan Thoughts (@AryanKhanThots) July 29, 2026



Adding to the buzz, Vinnie later shared a carousel of pictures from her London trip on Instagram with the caption, “London, ily.” Although Aryan was not featured in the post, several social media users linked it to the viral photos. Fans also noticed that Aryan and Vinnie follow each other on Instagram, further fuelling dating rumours.

However, there is no confirmation that the two are in a relationship. As of now, both Aryan Khan and Vinnie Takair have remained silent on the ongoing speculation.

Adding to the curiosity, netizens also pointed out that Aryan Khan and Vinnie Takair follow each other on Instagram.

Who is Vinnie Takair?

Vinnie Takair is a singer and songwriter who has been steadily building her presence in the music industry. She has released several original singles, including Shining Lights, Maybe I Love You, and Tro Mig, which are available to stream on Spotify. Apart from her music career, Vinnie is also active on social media, where she has over 11,000 followers on Instagram and regularly shares glimpses of her work, travels, and personal life. Recently, she grabbed attention after being spotted with Aryan Khan in London, sparking dating rumours on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Intensevalue (@intensevalue.co)



This is not the first time Aryan has been linked to someone. Earlier, he was rumoured to be dating actor-model Larissa Bonesi after she appeared in multiple campaigns for his luxury streetwear label, D’YAVOL X. Those rumours, too, were never confirmed.

On the professional front, Aryan made his directorial debut with Netflix’s The Ba*ds of Bollywood**, produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. The satirical drama explores the world of Bollywood and features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Anyaa Singh and Gautami Kapoor, along with several celebrity cameos.