Who is Yugam Gera? Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit’s husband accused of cheating in marriage

From a quiet personal life to sudden internet attention, here’s what we know about Yugam Gera amid the controversy involving Chandrika Dixit.

Ever since Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as Delhi’s “Vada Pav Girl” and a former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, posted an emotional video accusing her husband of infidelity, one name has suddenly become the focus of public curiosity: Yugam Gera.

While Chandrika has lived much of her life in the public eye through social media and reality television, Yugam Gera has largely stayed away from the spotlight. But after the viral video and the screenshots shared online, many are now asking the same question: Who exactly is Yugam Gera?

Who is Yugam Gera?

Yugam Gera is Chandrika Dixit’s husband, now at the centre of this controversy. According to past interviews, the two met in Delhi after Chandrika moved from Indore. Chandrika has earlier mentioned that Yugam supported her during her struggling days and throughout her journey to Bigg Boss OTT. The couple has a young son named Rudra.

Unlike Chandrika, Yugam Gera is not a public figure. He has maintained a low profile and has rarely appeared in her social media content or interviews. Known to be based in Delhi, Yugam has preferred to keep his personal and professional life private, away from online attention.

Chandrika has, in the past, mentioned that Yugam was one of her strongest pillars of support during her struggling days when she had just moved to Delhi from Indore. She has credited him for standing by her as she built her vada pav business from scratch and later rose to fame on social media.

Yugam Gera’s reaction

As soon as Chandrika posted the video, Yugam also posted an Instagram video and said, “Tune dikha diya na kar ke jo tune dikhana tha, koi bat nahi, galti meri hai mai manta hu, lekin etni bhi badi galti nahi hai. Aur jo tu evidence ki bat krrhi hai na, evidence mere pas bhi bht hai. Agar mai apni pe aagya na toh mai bhi bht kuch kar skta hu lekin mai aisa karuna nahi. Aur ek chiz sun le jo tu ye dukan khol k baithi hai na, ye sab meri badaulat chala rhi hai. (You’ve shown what you wanted to show; it’s okay. The mistake is mine, I admit it. But it’s not that big of a mistake. And the evidence you’re talking about, I have a lot of evidence. If I come on my own, I can do a lot of things. But I won’t do anything like that. And listen to one thing. The shop you’re sitting in, the shop you’re running, it’s all because of me.)”

Watch Yugam Gera’s video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yugam gera (@gera__sahab)

How did Chandrika Dixit and Yugam Gera’s controversy start?

Chandrika Dixit, widely known as Delhi’s “Vada Pav Girl” and a former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, is once again in the headlines, this time for deeply personal reasons. In an emotional Instagram video, Chandrika accused her husband, Yugam Gera, of having an extramarital affair. The clip quickly went viral, leaving her followers shocked and sparking intense conversations online.

In the video, Chandrika appears visibly upset as she speaks about what she claims to have endured silently for over two months. She also shared screenshots of chats and a photo of her husband with another woman, saying she has evidence to support her allegations.

Watch ‘Vada Pav Girl’ aka Chandrika Dixit’s video here

While posting the videp Chandrika wrote, “Saboot Mere Paas Bhi Hai ( I have proof too)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandrika Gera (@chandrika.dixit)

From a vada pav stall to viral fame: Chandrika Dixit

Chandrika’s journey has been widely followed on social media. She became popular for running a vada pav stall in Delhi with energy and style that caught people’s attention online. Her videos went viral, bringing crowds to her stall and helping her build a strong online presence. This popularity later led to brand collaborations and a stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Chandrika Dixit’s net worth

Today, apart from her food business, now expanded into a café, Chandrika also earns through social media promotions. Reports estimate her net worth to be around Rs 1-1.5 crore through her business and digital work.

For now, her personal life has taken centre stage, with many waiting to see how the situation unfolds.

