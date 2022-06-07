Sonakshi Sinha – Zaheer Iqbal Relationship: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has been making headlines after her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal just confirmed on social media their love for each other. Sonakshi recently celebrated her birthday and Zaheer wished her with one of her cutest videos where she was seen grabbing a cheese burger inside the plane. Along with the adorable videos, Zaheer also posted a sunkissed selfie with Sonakshi Sinha from their vacation and wrote ‘I Love You’ in his caption. Calling the actor Sonz, Zaheer wrote, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz 🤣 Thank You for not killing me 🤣 I Love You ❤️🤗 Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter 😍🕺🏼 P.s – This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other 🤣”.Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Make Their Relationship Insta-Official With 'I Love You' Post- Watch Video

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal confirm their relationship

Clearing all the rumours, Sonakshi confirmed that Zaheer is her boyfriend as she replied to the post saying 'I Love You'. The full comment reads as, "Thaaankkk uuu 🤗… love uuu ❤️… now im coming to kill uuuuuuuu 🤪🤪🤪". Ever since the post went viral, fans started searching about Zaheer Iqbal and his career graph.

Who is Zaheer Iqbal?

Zaheer Iqbal, who belongs to a jeweller family, is an actor who made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Salman Khan's production film Notebook. In the film, Zaheer was paired opposite Pranutan Bahal, granddaughter of late legendary actress Nutan. The actor is the son of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's childhood friend Iqbal Ratansi, a businessman by profession. Zaheer's sister Sanam Ratansi is a celebrity stylist in Bollywood. Sources reveal that for years now, Zaheer has been grooming himself and has undergone gruelling sessions to get the perfect film.

Zaheer and Sonakshi will be seen together in the upcoming film Double XL which also stars Huma Qureshi in a lead role. It is set for release this year and is directed by Satram Ramani.

A look at Zaheer’s lovey-dovey post for Sonakshi Sinha

Watch this space for more updates on Sonakshi and Zaheer’s rumoured relationship.