Who Killed Moosewala?: Sidhu Moosewala’s death left a void in the lives of his family, fans and relatives. Apart from his parents being shattered on their son’s brutal murder by assailants, his admirers were equally heartbroken by the shocking incident. Netizens have been demanding justice for the late Punjabi singer and severe punishment for the culprits. Now, the makers of Hansal Mehta’s Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub and Harman Baweja starrer Scoop are set to start a project based on Moosewala’life. They have acquired the rights of the book Who Killed Moosewala? The Spiralling Story of Violence in Punjab by journalist Jupinderjit Singh.

SIDHU MOOSEWALA’S LIFE STORY ON SILVER-SCREEN:

SCOOP MAKERS TO MAKE MOVIE OR SERIES ON SIDHU MOOSEWALA’S LIFE

Movie business analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same and wrote, “MATCHBOX SHOTS ACQUIRES RIGHTS TO ‘WHO KILLED MOOSEWALA?’… #SriramRaghavan-mentored #MatchboxShots – the production house behind #Andhadhun, #MonicaOMyDarling and #Scoop [series] – has acquired rights to the gripping book #WhoKilledMoosewala?, authored by crime journalist #JupinderjitSingh.” Singh said in a statement, “The moment the book was published, there was a lot of interest from various production houses. I was really impressed with the kind of work Matchbox Shots is producing, and I am thrilled that they have taken the rights to the book to develop it further,” as quoted by Hindustan Times. He further added, “We have always found the macabre relationship between the music industry and gang wars in Punjab extremely intriguing. With Jupinderjit’s book Who Killed Moosewala? we know we have a strong backbone for our story.” Dikssha Jyote Routray of Matchbox Shots, who will be leading the project opined, “The story is an intricate interplay of crime, fame, and music in Punjab, a narrative that demands contemplation and understanding.”

For the unversed, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawahar Ke village of Punjab’s Mansa district in May 2023. The incident happened just a day after Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 VIPs, including Moosewala, in an exercise to crack down on VIP culture. The late singer-politician had four police gunmen on his security, out of which two were withdrawn. He was born on June 17, 1993, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala belongs to the Moose Wala village in Mansa district. Moosewala studied at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Ludhiana and graduated in Electrical Engineering in 2016. During his college years, he learned music and started his career as a songwriter for the song “License” by Ninja. In 2020, The Guardian named him among the 50 new artists.

