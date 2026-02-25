Home

Who knows what…: Arijit Singh says unfinished songs will release throughout the year after retirement

Arijit Singh recently sparked online speculation by announcing his retirement from playback singing, leaving fans disappointed and curious about his decision. Despite the announcement, his songs have continued to be released. Recently, he collaborated with Aamir Khan on the film Ek Din, which surprised many. Now, a month after announcing his retirement, Arijit Singh has reassured fans that his voice will continue to be heard through a slate of unfinished songs that are set to be released over the coming months.

He shared his thoughts and the process of releasing songs on his social media handles. In an emotional post for fans, Arijit revealed that he has many pending songs and will continue releasing them one by one over the next year. He thanked his fans for their love in this “ruthless and merciless world.”

A fresh note shared on his private X account, which he made public on Tuesday, saw Arijit Singh addressing his fans directly. Thanking them for their “kindness in this ruthless world,” he clarified that while he has stopped accepting new work, he still has a considerable number of pending tracks to complete.

“There are so many unfinished songs; they will keep releasing until they are done. Maybe throughout this whole year. Maybe it will extend into next year too,” he wrote, adding, “Also, who knows what lies ahead?”

Soon after his retirement announcement, Aamir Khan visited the singer in his hometown to record the title track for his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film, Ek Din. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir was seen urging him not to quit playback singing, saying, “Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga?”

