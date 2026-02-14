  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Who was Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra? Son of Ramanand Sagar dies at 84 in Mumbai due to...

Who was Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra? Son of Ramanand Sagar dies at 84 in Mumbai due to…

Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, son of Ramayan creator Ramanand Sagar and key member of Sagar Arts, passes away at 84; film and TV industry pays tribute.

Published date india.com Published: February 14, 2026 12:19 PM IST
email india.com By Shiwani email india.com
Who was Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra? Son of Ramanand Sagar dies at 84 in Mumbai due to...

About the Author

Shiwani

Shiwani

Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, covering entertainment and lifestyle. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop cultur ... Read More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.