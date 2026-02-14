The Indian film and television industry has lost a respected name. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, passed away peacefully in Mumbai on February 13, 2026. He was 84.

In an official statement, the Sagar family shared the news with deep sorrow. They described him as “a man of warmth, dignity, and values,” someone who touched many lives with his kindness and wisdom.

Who was Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra?

Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra was part of the second generation that carried forward the Sagar Arts banner. His father, Ramanand Sagar, created the iconic 1987 television series Ramayan, a show that changed Indian television forever.

The original Ramayan (1987–1988) starred Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi and Dara Singh in lead roles. The series was based on Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas, and it became a cultural moment across the country.

Anand was one of the co-producers of this historic show. Later, he also directed and produced the 2008 remake of Ramayan, bringing the epic story to a new generation of viewers.

Career beyond Ramayan: Films and fantasy classics

While many remember him for his association with Ramayan, Anand also worked on other popular projects. He was involved in the well-known fantasy series Alif Laila (1993), which became a favourite among young audiences at the time.

He was also connected with the film Armaan, whose popular song “Ramba Ho Ho Ho” was recently recreated for the Ranveer Singh-starrer Durandhar.

As a filmmaker and producer, Anand quietly continued the Sagar legacy, focusing on storytelling rooted in Indian culture and values.

Final Rites in Mumbai, the industry pays tribute

The family statement said, “It is with deep sorrow and profound grief, Sagar family announces the sad demise of their beloved father, Shri Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, who passed away peacefully today, 13th February 2026.”

His last rites were held on February 13 at Hindu Smashan Bhumi (Pavan Hans), Mumbai. Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and actress Bhagyashree were among those who attended to pay their respects.

Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra’s family and personal life

Anand was one of five children of Ramanand and Leelavati Sagar. He is survived by his wife Nisha Sagar, sons Shakti Sagar and Amar Sagar, daughter Gauri Sagar, daughter-in-law Vaishali Sagar, Aanya Sagar and grandson, Arjun Sagar.

Last year, his brother, television producer and cinematographer Prem Sagar, also passed away in Mumbai after a brief illness.

With Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra’s passing, an important chapter of Indian television history comes to a close. Yet the stories he helped create, especially Ramayan, will continue to live on in millions of homes.