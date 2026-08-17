Who was Ananya Raj, Bollywood actor who dies at 35? A look at her films and career

Ananya Raj dies at 35: Who was the Bollywood actor known for ‘7 Hours to Go’ and ‘Ghost’?

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Ananya Raj (PC- Twitter)

Actor Ananya Raj has died at the age of 35. Her family confirmed the news on Sunday, revealing that the actor had been dealing with physical and mental health issues for more than a year. According to the family’s statement, Ananya passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15. The family shared the news nearly a month after her death and requested privacy during this difficult time.

In a note posted on Ananya’s Instagram account, her family said she had been battling health-related difficulties for over a year and had continued to fight through them. The statement described Ananya as a strong-willed person who lived life on her own terms. The family also urged people to pray for her soul and respect their privacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ✨ (@ananyaraj.official)



Following the announcement, several people from her social media community expressed shock and shared condolences with her family.

Who was Ananya Raj?

Ananya Raj was an actor who worked in Hindi as well as regional cinema. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 film 7 Hours to Go. She later appeared in films including The Final Exit (2017) and Ghost (2019). Although she was not part of a large number of mainstream Hindi films, she continued to explore opportunities across different film industries.

Ananya also worked in Telugu cinema and was part of the film Thaggede Le. She additionally appeared in the trilingual film Madrasi Gang.

Ananya began her acting journey in Bollywood before taking on projects in regional cinema. Her filmography included thrillers and commercial entertainers, allowing her to work across different genres and languages.

Her sudden death at 35 has left those who knew and followed her work mourning her untimely passing.

May her soul rest in peace.