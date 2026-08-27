Who was Ankit Balyan? ‘Court Mein Goli Marenge’ singer and YouTuber shot dead outside gym in UP’s Shamli

Ankit Balyan had built a name for himself in the Haryanvi music and digital space through songs, music videos, podcasts and social media. His sudden death has left fans and the regional entertainment industry shocked.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/who-was-ankit-balyan-court-mein-goli-marenge-haryanvi-singer-youtuber-shot-dead-outside-gym-in-up-shamli-18-rounds-5-bullets-8510996/ Copy

Haryanvi singer-YouTuber Ankit Balyan shot dead outside gym in UP (PC: Instagram)

The sudden death of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan has left the regional music industry and his fans stunned. Balyan was shot dead outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday evening, August 26, 2026. Police said unidentified attackers opened fire as he was leaving the gym, and several teams are now working to identify those behind the attack. But who was Ankit Balyan, and how did he become a familiar name among fans of Haryanvi music? Here is what we know about the singer and digital creator – Ankit Balyan.

Who was Ankit Balyan? Haryanvi Singer shot dead outside UP gym

Ankit Balyan was a singer, actor, and YouTuber from Bantikhera village in Shamli district. He later worked and lived in parts of Haryana, including Rohtak and Sonipat, while building his career in the Haryanvi entertainment industry. The singer was brutally shot dead outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. He had developed a decent audience through his music videos, online content, and had over 440K followers on Instagram.

Read more: Sapna Choudhary seeks legal protection in domestic violence case against husband Veer Sahu

Balyan was not limited to singing. He was also involved in songwriting, acting, and digital content, and used his YouTube platform to connect with audiences interested in Haryanvi music and local culture.

उप्र की क़ानून-व्यवस्था को शून्य करते हुए जिस प्रकार शामली में लोकप्रिय गायक अंकित बालियान की 18 राउंड गोलियां चलाकर बेरहमी से हत्या की गई है उससे पूरे क्षेत्र में भय व्याप्त हो गया है। मृतक की दुखी माँ के द्वारा अपने बेटे के शव को गोद में रखकर सड़क पर ही शोकाकुल होने का समाचार… pic.twitter.com/86Jldfo63k — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 26, 2026

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav shared a tweet on X, callling Ankit Balyan’s killing as “Utterly condemnable”. He wrote, “The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has been rendered null and void in the manner in which popular singer Ankit Baliyan was mercilessly murdered by firing 18 rounds at him in Shamli, spreading fear across the entire region. The Jat community has raised its demand for the arrest of the attackers right on the streets. The entire Jat community of UP considers this an attack on itself and is furious. There is a growing demand for the investigation of this murder case to also be conducted from the perspective of political rivalry.”

How did Ankit Balyan die?

Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan was shot outside a gym in Shamli’s Kotwali area on Wednesday evening. Police said three to four unidentified attackers opened fire as he stepped out of the gym. The attackers then fled the spot. CCTV footage from the area is being examined as part of the investigation. Shamli SP NP Singh says, “A call was received on Dial 112. Information was received that one Ankit Balyan, hailing from Banti Khera, had come to the gym. As soon as he left from the gym, he was shot dead by 3-4 men. We have sent the body to the mortuary.”

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan shot dead in Shamli earlier this evening while he was leaving from a gym. https://t.co/7HoxY0ImfA pic.twitter.com/kwnBTrENkB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 26, 2026

Reports have also said that around 18 rounds were fired during the attack. The exact motive behind the killing has not yet been established, and no arrests had been reported in the initial investigation.

#WATCH | Ravi Sharma, gym owner, says, “Ankit Baliyan used to come every day. While he was leaving after his workout around 6.30-6.45 pm, a few miscreants shot at him…There was 15-20 rounds of firing. He was rushed to hospital but he died…” pic.twitter.com/JNBPKDXSCv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 26, 2026

While speaking to ANI, Ravi Sharma, gym owner said, “Ankit Baliyan used to come every day. While he was leaving after his workout around 6.30-6.45 pm, a few miscreants shot at him…There was 15-20 rounds of firing. He was rushed to hospital but he died”

What songs was Ankit Balyan known for?

Ankit Balyan gained a lot of popularity with ‘Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge’, which became one of his best-known songs and has crossed 54 million views on YouTube. Some of his other songs include ‘112 NE’, ‘Agla Janam Jaat’, ‘Savidhan’, ‘Jaat Dharmender Ki Tariya’, and ‘PTI’. His music often reflected themes associated with Haryanvi pop, including regional pride, rural life, and youth culture.

Ankit Balyan’s career

Apart from music, Ankit Balyan had a growing presence on YouTube and social media. Reports said he was also preparing to enter local politics and was planning to contest the upcoming district panchayat elections. However, police have not confirmed whether his reported political plans had any connection to his killing.

Ankit Balyan’s death has sparked shock among fans and people associated with the Haryanvi music scene. As the police investigation continues, more details surrounding the killings are awaited.