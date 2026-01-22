Home

Who was Deepak Dutta? Man who became inspiration for Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna starrer Border, was brother of...

Deepak Dutta, whose courage and story inspired the film Border, played a pivotal role in shaping the characters and narrative.

With Border 2 set to hit theatres tomorrow, fans are revisiting the story of the original Border and the real-life hero behind it. While the 1997 film starring Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna became an iconic war drama, few know that it was inspired by Squadron Leader Deepak Dutta. His courage during the 1971 India-Pakistan war became the foundation for the film’s storyline and left an enduring legacy for future generations.

At first, Border feels like a cinematic depiction of war. But behind the scenes, the story draws from Deepak Dutta’s personal accounts of the battle of Longewala, adding a layer of depth that goes beyond entertainment.

Who was Deepak Dutta? The hero who inspired Border

Deepak Dutta was the brother of director JP Dutta, who turned his sibling’s experiences into cinematic history. He personally narrated the events of the 1971 war to the director, providing authentic insight into the battle. However, due to government restrictions that prevent the documentation of war for 25 years, JP Dutta had to wait until 1996 to bring the story to the screen.

The courage and valor of Deepak Dutta

While the film mainly focuses on the infantry’s heroic stand at Longewala, the real-life victory owed much to the Indian Air Force. As Pakistani tanks advanced through the Rajasthan desert, IAF pilots took to the skies in Hunter aircraft, executing precise airstrikes that devastated enemy regiments. In the movie, the aerial support arriving at dawn is a tribute to the bravery of pilots like Deepak Dutta.

Squadron Leader Deepak Dutta tragically passed away in 1987, years before the film was made. JP Dutta honored both his brother’s heroism and the spirit of the armed forces in Border. On screen, Sunny Deol’s character represents the grit of the Punjab Regiment while the aerial interventions pay homage to the IAF pilots who turned the tide of battle.

About Border 2

Border 2, releasing tomorrow, builds on this legendary legacy. The sequel features a star-studded cast including Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh and Sunny Deol. Directed by Anurag Singh, it is set to showcase larger scale battles and emotional storytelling, continuing the tradition of honoring courage and patriotism.

While the original Border focused primarily on the Battle of Longewala, the sequel expands its scope to showcase the combined efforts of the Army, Navy and Air Force. It brings to life real-life events such as Operation Chengiz Khan and the Battle of Basantar, paying tribute to the bravery of heroes including Param Vir Chakra recipients Hoshiar Singh Dahiya and Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon.

