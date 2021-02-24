The makers of the much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt, on Wednesday, announced the theatrical release date of the film. The movie, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will hit the big screens on July 30, 2021. Alia hopped on to Instagram to share the release date of her film, along with an intriguing poster. Her look in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi is just unmissable. Dressed in a pastel green saree, with her hair tied in a long braid, the actor has aced the look of a traditional Gujju lady. The actor’s kohl-rimmed eyes and a red dot on her forehead completed the look perfectly. In the poster, Bhatt seems to strike a powerful pose resembling a boss lady, as she rests her feet on a chair next to her. Going by the poster, it seems that the actor has gone into the skin of the character. Bhatt looks promising and it’s safe to say that her fans are in for a visual treat. Fans of the actor must be thinking that who was Gangubai Kathiawadi? Also Read - Emraan Hashmi Speaks on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Rumours

-Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of the famous ‘Madam of Kamathipura’ (Mumbai’s red-light area). The story of the film is expected to be taken out of a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi’s book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Also Read - Spotted on February 15, 2021: Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter Spotted Together On Valentine's | Kareena Kapoor & More

-Alia Bhatt is believed to be the first choice of Bhansali to play the strong character of Gangubai Kathiawadi who is one of the most remembered women from the history of Mumbai. Gangubai Kothewali was a sex worker, and the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, Maharashtra, India in the 1960s. Gangubai was sold into prostitution at an early age by her male suitor, Ramnik Lal, after running away from home to Mumbai. It has been reported that the man who sold her was her lover and he sold for a sum of Rs 500. Also Read - Nagarjuna Akkineni Wraps Shoot For Brahmastra, Shares Special Note For Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



-Gangubai used to cry a lot but after a few weeks, she thought that this is her life now, and therefore she stayed back. There was a time when Gangubai Kathiawadi was known as one of the most prized sex workers of Kamathipura. She was a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. Later on, she transformed into a spirited woman. When a Pathan raped her brutally leaving her invalid for days, she decided to accost his boss after his Friday prayers. The boss was none other than mafia don Karim Lala.

-Gangubai Kathiawadi evoked so much awe that she became a rare woman to have her statue bust erected in the area. She even met Jawaharlal Nehru to discuss the plight of sex workers and improve their living conditions.

-Alia Bhatt and the makers on Wednesday, took to social media to share the first look of the actor as Gangybai. Bhatt captioned the post, “In cinemas 30th July, 2021” along with a pair of black heart emoticons. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi marks the first collaboration between him and Alia. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited.