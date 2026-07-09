Who was Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu? The ‘Edison of India’ who built India’s first electric motor and inspired R Madhavan’s GDN

Actor R. Madhavan is bringing the inspiring story of visionary engineer and industrial pioneer Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu to life in the biographical drama GDN. From being a school dropout to becoming one of India's greatest inventors and transforming Coimbatore into an industrial powerhouse, here's everything you should know about the man known as the "Edison of India."

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GN Naidu

R Madhavan is all set to bring the extraordinary life of Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu (GD Naidu) to the big screen in GDN. The first look of the film has already created a buzz, with Madhavan appearing almost unrecognisable as the legendary inventor and industrialist. But long before he became known as the “Edison of India,” GD Naidu was a curious young man who believed learning came from doing rather than studying in classrooms.

Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu: From school dropout to inventor

Born on March 23, 1893, in Kalangal near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, GD Naidu was never interested in formal education. He reportedly disliked school and often skipped classes. Instead, he spent his time understanding how machines worked, teaching himself through observation and practical experiments.

His passion for engineering began at a young age. Wanting to own a motorcycle, he worked as a server in a hotel to save enough money. Once he finally bought one, he surprised everyone by taking it apart piece by piece just to understand its mechanics before assembling it again. That curiosity became the foundation of his remarkable career.

Why was Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu called the ‘Edison of India’?

GD Naidu went on to become one of India’s greatest inventors, engineers and industrial pioneers. He earned the nickname “Edison of India” because of his groundbreaking innovations across multiple fields, including electrical, mechanical, agricultural and automobile engineering.

He is widely credited with manufacturing India’s first electric motor and played a key role in transforming imported technologies into affordable and practical solutions for Indian industries. His work also included advances in hybrid cultivation, transportation and machine design, making him one of the pioneers who helped shape Coimbatore into an industrial hub.

The man who transformed Coimbatore

Often referred to as one of the wealth creators of Coimbatore, GD Naidu established several industries and engineering ventures that generated employment and promoted technological development in South India. His contributions helped turn Coimbatore into one of India’s leading manufacturing centres.

He also developed an indigenously designed four-stroke internal combustion engine, showcasing his engineering brilliance at a time when India relied heavily on imported technology.

Despite not completing conventional schooling, GD Naidu believed practical knowledge was more valuable than degrees. His achievements earned him recognition from around the world, and he was associated with global institutions, including Harvard, where he pursued advanced learning and interacted with leading innovators.

His journey remains an inspiration for generations of engineers, entrepreneurs and inventors.

R Madhavan’s transformation in GDN

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, GDN traces the inspiring life of GD Naidu, from his younger days as a determined innovator to his later years as one of India’s greatest industrial visionaries. The film features R Madhavan in multiple age brackets, alongside Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, Vinay Rai, Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan.

With GDN, audiences will get a closer look at the life of a man whose inventions transformed Indian industry and whose legacy continues to inspire innovation decades after his time.