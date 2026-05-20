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Who was Inder Kaur? Punjabi singer kidnapped, found dead in Ludhiana canal

Who was Inder Kaur? Punjabi singer kidnapped, found dead in Ludhiana canal

In Inder Kaur's murder case, a Canada-based man named Sukhwinder Singh is suspected to be behind the crime. Kaur’s family alleged that he had been pursuing her for some time.

Inder Kaur (PC-Instagram)

Punjabi singer Inder Kaur, whose real name is Yash Inder Kaur, is making headlines following a tragic incident. She was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint a few days ago from Ludhiana, and six days later, her body was recovered from the Neelon Canal, Punjab, and later taken to the mortuary at Samrala Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination after being identified by her family. Inder Kaur was a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab. The incident has shocked the entire region, including the music industry. Reports regarding a suspected involvement in the case are also emerging, while police continue their investigation. Since the discovery of her body, authorities are currently looking into the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Inder kaur (@teaminderkaur)



Inder Kaur, 29, has carved a strong identity for herself in the Punjabi music industry. Her full name is Yash Inder Kaur, and she comes from a musically inclined family background. She began her singing career with the track “Teri Shirt Naal Di Chunni”, which was released in 2015. According to reports, her father is also a singer, although limited information about him is publicly available. On the family front, Inder Kaur is survived by her parents and a sibling.

According to reports, Kaur has been passionate about singing and acting since childhood. She recorded her first song with Jordan Sandhu, which received widespread appreciation. Apart from “Teri Shirt Naal Di Chunni”, she has also lent her voice to several popular Punjabi tracks, including Sone Di Chirhi, Jija, Sohna Lagda, and Desi Sirre Da. In addition to albums, she has also contributed vocals to Punjabi films.

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Inder Kaur was kidnapped

Regarding Inder Kaur’s murder, reports state that she was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint on May 15, following which her family filed a police complaint. According to the police, a Canada-based man named Sukhwinder Singh is suspected to be behind the crime. Inder Kaur’s family alleged that he had been pursuing her for some time. The family further claimed that the singer had rejected Sukhwinder’s marriage proposal after learning about his first marriage in Canada. They also alleged that he travelled from Canada to Punjab seeking revenge against her.

The singer’s family alleges that Inder Kaur and Sukhwinder Singh met through Instagram. However, when Inder learned that Sukhwinder was already married and had children, she refused to marry him.

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The family has alleged that Sukhwinder Singh came to Punjab specifically from Canada. They claim that he, along with his associate Karamjit Kaur, murdered Inder Kaur and later dumped her body in a canal. Sukhwinder has reportedly been absconding since the incident. Police have arrested his father and Karamjit Kaur, and the matter is currently under investigation. Reports also suggest that Sukhwinder entered India through Nepal.

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