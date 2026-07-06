Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra? The Human Right Activist behind Diljit Dosanjh’s controversial film Satluj

With Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj making headlines, many viewers are curious about the real-life man behind the story. Here's everything you need to know about Jaswant Singh Khalra, the activist whose courage continues to inspire generations.

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Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra? The Human Right Activist behind Diljit Dosanjh's controversial film Satluj

Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has renewed interest in his story after being removed from Zee5 in India until further information. This has brought a lot of discussions around a name that holds deep significance in India’s human rights history – Jaswant Singh Khalra. While many know the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, fewer are familiar with the remarkable true story that inspired it. Jaswant Singh Khalra was a human rights activist whose work exposed alleged illegal cremations and enforced disappearances during one of Punjab’s most turbulent periods. His determination to uncover the truth came at an enormous personal cost, yet his efforts continue to be remembered decades later.

As Satluj (formerly known as Punjab 95) sparks conversations across the country, interest in Khalra’s life has grown once again. His story is about courage, persistence, and the belief that justice matters, even in the face of overwhelming challenges. Here’s a closer look at the man whose life inspired one of the year’s most controversial films.

Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra?

Jaswant Singh Khalra was a Sikh human rights activist from Punjab who became widely known for investigating alleged human rights violations during the militancy period in the late 1980s and early 1990s. While working as a bank employee, he dedicated much of his time to documenting cases of people who had reportedly disappeared after being taken into police custody.

His investigations led him to official cremation records, where he claimed to have found evidence suggesting 25,000 illegal killings and cremations involving Punjab police without proper identification or legal procedures. Khalra presented his findings before national and international human rights forums, drawing global attention to the issue. His work made him one of the most recognised human rights voices in Punjab and remains an important part of discussions surrounding justice and accountability.

Jaswant Singh Khalra’s investigation that changed everything in Punjab

Jaswant Singh Khalra’s research focused on collecting documentary evidence rather than relying only on eyewitness accounts. He carefully examined municipal records and compared them with missing persons reports to identify alleged irregularities.

His findings received widespread attention from human rights organisations and the international community. According to official investigations that followed, unlawful cremations were confirmed in several cases, although the full extent of the allegations has remained a subject of legal and historical debate. Despite increasing pressure, Khalra continued speaking publicly about his findings and called for independent investigations into the alleged abuses.

What happened to Jaswant Singh Khalra?

In September 1995, Jaswant Singh Khalra disappeared from outside his home in Amritsar. Investigations later concluded that he had been abducted and killed. Years later, several Punjab Police officials were reportedly convicted in connection with his abduction and murder, making the case one of the most fearless human rights trials in India.

His death shocked many across the country and turned him into a symbol of the fight for justice and accountability. Today, his wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, and several human rights organisations continue to preserve his legacy through advocacy and public awareness.

Why is Jaswant Singh Khalra back in spotlight?

Interest in Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life has grown following the release of Satluj, directed by Honey Trehan and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, and Kanwaljit Singh. The film, previously titled Punjab ’95, is inspired by Khalra’s life and the challenges he faced while pursuing justice. The project itself was delayed for years due to certification issues before eventually releasing on OTT under a new title.

The film has generated a lot of conversations about Khalra’s work, particularly after it was removed from streaming in India shortly after its release, leading to widespread public debate. Diljit Dosanjh has repeatedly described the project as deeply personal and has paid tribute to Khalra’s courage throughout the film’s release journey.

More than three decades after his death, Jaswant Singh Khalra’s story continues to resonate. Whether through historical records, legal proceedings or now through cinema, his life remains a reminder of the importance of standing up for truth, even when the consequences are profound.