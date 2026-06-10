Who was Kumod Raney? Salman Khan’s family friend, whose death has left entire Khan family heartbroken

A wave of sorrow has swept through Salman Khan’s family after the passing of Kumod Raney, a respected businesswoman known for her close ties with the family. Her loss has deeply affected those who knew her personally.

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Salman Khan’s family mourns loss of close friend Kumod Raney (PC: Twitter)

The sudden passing of Kumod Raney has deeply affected Salman Khan and his entire family, leaving them heartbroken. The well-known businesswoman shared a long personal bond with the Khan family and was seen as part of their close inner circle. Her funeral in Mumbai drew emotional scenes as members of the family arrived to pay their final respects. Salman Khan was seen visibly emotional during the last rites, reflecting the personal loss felt by those closest to her. The news of her death has since sparked condolences from friends and members of their wider social circle.

A close bond with the Khan family

Kumod Raney was a Dubai-based entrepreneur who built her identity in the wellness and beauty space. She was the founder of Reign Beauty Bar, which she started in 2005. Over the years she maintained a strong friendship with Salman Khan and his family, often appearing at private gatherings and celebrations. Though she stayed away from media attention, her association with the Khan family was known within their close circle. Her presence at birthdays and social events reflected a bond that went beyond formal friendship.

Business journey and personal life of Kumod Raney

Through Reign Beauty Bar, Kumod focused on building a space that offered multiple beauty and wellness services under one roof. Her business was also active on social media, where it highlighted her professional vision and interests. Apart from entrepreneurship, she had a strong interest in interior design, marketing and digital platforms.

Her personal social media presence also offered glimpses into her life. With over 15,000 followers, her posts included travel moments, family occasions and special memories with friends. She was believed to be married to Juggey Raney and had a son named Kabir. Earlier this year, she celebrated her 60th birthday in the presence of close friends, including members of the Khan family.

Emotional farewell in Mumbai

On Tuesday, the Khan family gathered in Mumbai to attend Kumod Raney’s funeral. Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Helen and Salma Khan were all present to offer their final respects. The atmosphere at the funeral was emotional as family members stood by the grieving loved ones. Salman Khan was seen struggling to hold back tears as he paid his last respects. Several visuals from the ceremony circulated online, showing the depth of the bond shared between Kumod and the family. The moment highlighted how personal the loss was for them.

See Salman Khan’s viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sohail Khan’s heartfelt tribute

After the funeral, Sohail Khan shared a throwback photograph with Kumod on social media. In his message, he described her as someone irreplaceable in his life and referred to her as a sister. He also extended his condolences to her husband Juggey and son Kabir, calling her their support system. His post reflected the emotional impact her passing has had on those closest to her. It also showed how deeply she was valued within the Khan family’s personal circle.

Legacy of friendship and remembrance

Kumod Raney’s death has led to an outpouring of condolences from friends and acquaintances. Her long association with the Khan family, along with her work as a businesswoman, has been widely remembered. While she maintained a low public profile, those who knew her personally continue to share memories of her warmth and presence.