Who was Mad Sandhu? Punjabi makeup artist and influencer shot dead in Amritsar after fatal attack

The death of Mad Sandhu has left followers and the Punjabi entertainment community mourning as details about the makeup artist and influencer's life emerge.

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Makeup artist and social media personality Mad Sandhu dies (PC: Instagram)

The Punjabi social media space is mourning the death of makeup artist and content creator Mad Sandhu, whose work had made him a recognisable name among followers of beauty, fashion and lifestyle content. Known for his expressive personality and candid social media presence, Sandhu had built an audience by sharing makeup videos, reels, vlogs and his views on different social issues. His online journey also saw him speak openly about his personal experiences and subjects that often attract public debate. His sudden death has now brought attention to both his professional journey and the circumstances surrounding the incident in Amritsar.

Mad Sandhu shot dead in Amritsar

According to NDTV reports, Mad Sandhu, whose full name was Madhusudan, was shot in Amritsar on Saturday evening. Police said two unidentified men travelling on a motorcycle allegedly fired at him around 6 pm. Sandhu sustained a gunshot injury and was reportedly being taken to a hospital when he died.

Read more: Popular LGBTQ social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu shot dead in Amritsar

Police reached the location after receiving information about the shooting and have started an investigation. Authorities are examining the circumstances of the attack along with available CCTV footage. The identity of the alleged attackers and the reason behind the shooting have not been established publicly so far.

What happened to Mad Sandhu?

Reports state that Sandhu was out for an errand when the incident took place. After the shooting, people in the area reportedly tried to help him and arrange medical assistance. Videos claiming to show the aftermath of the incident have also circulated on social media. However, such footage has not been independently verified and should be treated with caution.

The police investigation is expected to focus on identifying the people involved and understanding what led to the shooting. At this stage, the motive remains unclear.

See viral video of Mad Sandhu here

Is there any law left in Punjab, or is it just the rule of the gun? The cold-blooded murder of Mad Sandhu in broad daylight is a slap in the face of the AAP administration. Bhagwant Mann’s claims of ‘Badlav’ are dead. You have turned Punjab into a lawless crime zone! pic.twitter.com/t8ALaumCoG — Arun Yadav (@BeingArun28) October 3, 2026

Who was Mad Sandhu?

Mad Sandhu was known as a makeup artist, stylist and social media influencer. He reportedly had around 2.25 lakh followers on Instagram, where he shared makeup content, fashion-related posts, memes, vlogs and social commentary. He also maintained a YouTube presence featuring longer videos and Shorts focused on beauty and lifestyle.

His career began in the fashion industry, where he worked as a stylist and assistant costume designer. Over time, social media helped him reach a wider audience and establish an identity beyond his work in makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAD SANDHU❤️ (@its_madsandhuofficial)

Mad Sandhu spoke openly about being gay

Sandhu was also known for speaking publicly about his sexuality and LGBTQ+ acceptance. He had discussed gender-related issues and social attitudes while facing criticism and homophobic trolling online. In response to such comments, he had previously said, “God had made me the way I am.”

His social media presence therefore went beyond beauty and fashion, with his posts often touching on personal identity and social norms. According to his social media profile, Sandhu was also the founder of Manelane, a unisex salon in Amritsar. His professional work in beauty and fashion remained an important part of his public identity.