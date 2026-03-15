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Who was Madhu Malhotra? Actress known for ‘Lambi Judaai’ in Subhash Ghai’s Hero dies at 72
Veteran actress Madhu Malhotra, remembered for her appearance in the iconic song “Lambi Judaai” from Hero, has reportedly passed away in Mumbai at the age of 71.
The Hindi film industry has lost another familiar face from its golden era. Veteran actress Madhu Malhotra, who appeared in several Bollywood films during the 1980s and early 1990s, has reportedly passed away in Mumbai. She was 71. According to multiple reports, the actress died on Friday, March 13. News of her demise was first reported by The Times of India and trade magazine Film Information. As of now, the exact cause of her death has not been publicly disclosed.
Reports also suggest that her last rites were performed on March 14 at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai. While she largely stayed away from the public eye in recent years, the news of her passing has brought back memories of her appearances in some memorable Bollywood songs and films.
Though Madhu Malhotra was not always in leading roles, she remained a recognisable presence in the industry, often appearing in supporting characters and musical sequences that left a lasting impression on audiences.
Who was Madhu Malhotra?
Madhu Malhotra was a familiar face in Hindi cinema during the 1980s and early 1990s. Over the years, she worked in numerous films across genres and built a steady career through supporting roles and special appearances.
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