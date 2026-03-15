Home

Entertainment

Who was Madhu Malhotra? Actress known for Lambi Judaai in Subhash Ghais Hero dies at 72

Who was Madhu Malhotra? Actress known for ‘Lambi Judaai’ in Subhash Ghai’s Hero dies at 72

Veteran actress Madhu Malhotra, remembered for her appearance in the iconic song “Lambi Judaai” from Hero, has reportedly passed away in Mumbai at the age of 71.

The Hindi film industry has lost another familiar face from its golden era. Veteran actress Madhu Malhotra, who appeared in several Bollywood films during the 1980s and early 1990s, has reportedly passed away in Mumbai. She was 71. According to multiple reports, the actress died on Friday, March 13. News of her demise was first reported by The Times of India and trade magazine Film Information. As of now, the exact cause of her death has not been publicly disclosed.

Reports also suggest that her last rites were performed on March 14 at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai. While she largely stayed away from the public eye in recent years, the news of her passing has brought back memories of her appearances in some memorable Bollywood songs and films.

Though Madhu Malhotra was not always in leading roles, she remained a recognisable presence in the industry, often appearing in supporting characters and musical sequences that left a lasting impression on audiences.

Who was Madhu Malhotra?

Madhu Malhotra was a familiar face in Hindi cinema during the 1980s and early 1990s. Over the years, she worked in numerous films across genres and built a steady career through supporting roles and special appearances.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

One of her most widely remembered appearances came in Hero, directed by Subhash Ghai. The 1983 blockbuster produced several chart-topping songs that continue to be popular even today. Among them, the emotional track Lambi Judaai, sung by legendary Pakistani folk singer Reshma, became a timeless heartbreak anthem. In the song, Madhu Malhotra appeared in a colourful gypsy-style look as she lip-synced to the soulful track, a moment that many fans still recall whenever the song plays. Memorable appearances in popular Bollywood films Apart from Hero, Madhu Malhotra also appeared in the popular 1982 film Satte Pe Satta, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead roles. In the film, she played the girlfriend of the character Budh, portrayed by Paintal. Her appearance in the lively track Mausam Mastana remains a nostalgic memory for many viewers. The film also featured actors such as Sachin Pilgaonkar, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor and Kanwaljit Singh, making it one of the most popular entertainers of its time. A career spanning over 100 films According to reports, Madhu Malhotra worked in more than 100 Bollywood films during her career. While many of her roles were supporting characters or cameo appearances in songs, she built a reputation for being a dependable performer. She frequently worked in films directed by Subhash Ghai and Anil Sharma, appearing in movies such as Karz, Vidhaata, Shradhanjali, and Vishwanath. Later in her career, she also featured in a few horror films, including Khooni Murda and Roohani Taqat. While Madhu Malhotra may not have been among the biggest stars of her era, her work across dozens of films ensured that she remained a familiar presence in Bollywood’s cinematic landscape. With her passing, the industry bids goodbye to yet another artist from a generation that helped shape the charm of classic Hindi cinema.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.