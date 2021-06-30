Raj Kaushal Death: Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal has passed away on June 30, Wednesday early morning after suffering a heart attack. Raj Kaushal was at home when he got a heart attack. This is actually shocking as last Sunday, Mandira, Raj, and a few friends from the industry including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ashish Choudhary were seen partying. Raj Kaushal, who was the director-producer of Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, was almost 50-years-old. Also Read - Mandira Bedi's Husband Raj Kaushal Passes Away After Heart Attack

Who was Raj Kaushal?

Raj Kaushal was a Bollywood director and producer who was active during the late 90s and mid-2000. Raj was also a stunt coordinator. He started his career in the industry as an actor. He later directed three films: Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, and Anthony Kaun Hai. He worked as a producer for films My Brother Nikhil, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. Kaushal. Also Read - Mandira Bedi Slams Netizens Who Troll Her For Adopting ‘Street Kid Who Looks Out of Place’

Raj Kasuhal married Mandira Bedi in February 1999. They were madly in love with each other for many years. Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi together has a son named Vir Kaushal. The couple also adopted a girl child in October 2020 and gave her named Tara Bedi Kaushal, based on both surnames mother side Bedi and father side Kaushal. Also Read - Yoga For Heart Diseases: Easy Asanas For People Suffering From Heart Issues

Bollywood Industry in Shock

As the celebrities learned about Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal’s demise, they were in shock. Several stars didn’t believe it and thought it’s fake. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote: “Shocked to hear about the sad demise of our colleague #RajKaushal an ace filmmaker due to massive heart attack this morning. Our heartfelt condolences to his wife @mandybedi for this huge tragedy. We stand by you & your entire family in this hour of crisis. ॐ शान्ति !”.

My Brother Nikhil director Onir wrote: “Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.”

May his soul rest in peace!